Meghan McCain has hit out at Tucker Carlson after he failed to step in after one of his interviewees described her as “fat” and “crazy.”

Carlson’s guest, provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, made the claims on Wednesday’s episode of The Tucker Carlson Show.

During his appearance, Yiannopoulos also said that the late Senator John McCain “bred the fat best friend,” meaning Meghan McCain.

However, the former The View star tore into Yiannopoulos and Carlson on X, claiming that she is “very fat” but also “very happy” as she prepares to give birth to her third child.

“I don't care how many times Tucker talks about being a Christian, that is not Christian behavior to engage in such a conversation on one of the largest podcasts in the world,” she blasted. “This kind of meanness to women and hypocrisy is a classic example of why the right has such a problem with women voters of my generation.”

She also claimed that she does not “make my living off of ugliness like that” and described the comments as “dark.”

open image in gallery Meghan McCain slammed Tucker Carlson for allowing his interviewee to make fatphobic and homophobic claims ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Yiannopoulos, who has described himself as “ex-gay,” launched into his homophobic tirade against Meghan as part of a wider rant in which he criticized her father.

“Is there anything gayer than John McCain’s like bloodlust?” Yiannopoulos asked.

“I mean, he’s even got the fat friend; it’s his daughter,” he added. “He even bred the fat best friend.”

He also used a homophobic slur to describe the former host of The View, whom he also claimed was “every gay man’s dream” because she “hates herself” and “can’t dress.”

open image in gallery Milo Yiannopoulos previously identified as being gay, but has since described himself as “ex-gay” ( Getty Images )

Meghan McCain has clashed with Carlson as recently as October, when she called him out on social media for swearing at an attendee at a Turning Point USA event.

She described Carlson’s behavior as the “polar opposite” of how Kirk approached debating and described him swearing as “beneath everyone.”

However, Carlson is no stranger to controversy. On Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, Yiannopoulos even repeated one of the former Fox presenter’s most infamous claims.

Yiannopoulos suggested that Pete Buttigieg “made himself gay,” referencing Carlson publicly expressing a wish to ask the Democratic politician “very specific questions about gay sex.”

open image in gallery Carlson did not shut down Yiannopoulos during his rant ( AFP via Getty Images )

Carlson claimed that he wanted to ask Buttigieg the questions in order to determine whether he was actually gay.

During his interview with Yiannopoulos, he joined in on the speculation by suggesting that his gay employees had claimed that Buttigieg was “not really gay.”

When asked about Carlson’s conspiracy theory by Kara Swisher, Buttigieg joked that he had a “morbid curiosity” about what the former Fox presenter might ask, but confirmed such a conversation would not take place.

The Independent has contacted Tucker Carlson for further comment.