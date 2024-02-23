Meghan McCain eviscerates Kari Lake over attacks on father: ‘NO PEACE, B****!’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Republican senator John McCain, has eviscerated Kari Lake online – after the Senate Republican candidate criticised her father then tried unsuccessfully to walk it back.

“NO PEACE, B****!” Ms McCain fired at Ms Lake amid the highly public spat on X.

The feud began on Monday when Ms Lake appeared on Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on the Phoenix radio station KTAR News 92.3 FM.

During her appearance on the airwaves, she was asked about a campaign rally in 2022 at which she had said: “We don’t have any McCain Republicans in here, do we? Get the hell out!”

At around the same time, Ms Lake also told Real America’s Voice that McCain “ran Arizona with an iron fist” during his lifetime. She had also claimed that “John McCain may be dead, but he’s reaching up from the grave trying to keep power in Arizona,” characterising the Vietnam War hero as a power-mad control freak.

“Rarely did he do anything good for the people,” she added.

An avid supporter of Donald Trump – who himself feuded bitterly with McCain before the senator died from brain cancer in August 2018 – Ms Lake appears to have since realised her divisive comments could cost her at the ballot box and so in Monday’s radio interview she tried to claim that she had only been joking.

“It was said in jest. And I think that if John McCain, who had a great sense of humour, would have heard it, he would have laughed,” she said.

“I want everyone’s vote, whether you are a McCain… if you call yourself a McCain Republican, if you call yourself a middle-of-the-road Republican, a Trump Republican, an America First Republican, I want your vote and guess what? I want independents’ votes as well and I want disaffected Democrats – and there’s a lot of them who are waking up and saying, ‘This is not working out.’”

Having heard the broadcast and being less than convinced by Ms Lake’s sudden aboutface, a furious Ms McCain took to X on Tuesday.

“Kari Lake is trying to walk back her continued attacks on my Dad (& family) and all of his loyal supporters after telling them to ‘get the hell out’,” she posted.

“Guess she realised she can’t become a Senator without us. No peace, b****. We see you for who you are – and are repulsed by it.”

Meghan McCain vs Kari Lake (Getty)

Ms Lake responded by reaching out to Ms McCain on the platform on Wednesday, offering an olive branch by appealing to their similarities as a fellow “Mama Bear” of two children, revealing her own father Larry had also died from cancer and declaring that “our children’s future is too important to let it slip away over past grudges or hurt feelings”.

She continued: “I value you. I value your family and I value the passion you have for our state.

“I’d love nothing more than to buy you a beer, a coffee or lunch and pick your brain about how we can work together to strengthen our state. My team is sending you my contact info – if you’re willing to meet, it would mean a lot to me.”

Ms McCain, however, was decidedly unmoved, answering only: “NO PEACE, B****!”

Elaborating in a follow-up post, she told her followers: “I breathe fire for my family and never forgive those who have trashed any of us – particularly my Dad in death. Never.”

As the feud went viral, it was suggested to Ms McCain that her instantly-iconic comeback would make a fine band name, to which she responded: “I have no musical talent to speak of but I’m now considering ‘no peace, bitch’ t-shirts….”

As if that weren’t enough, former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, herself the daughter of an influential Republican and a fellow Never Trumper, weighed in in support of Ms McCain.

“Love this daughter standing up for her father, the great American war hero Senator John McCain,” she posted on X.

Not all of the responses Ms McCain received were so friendly, however, and she was back on X on Thursday to deride the Trump supporters who had come after her in response to her scathing rejection of Ms Lake.

“It’s hilarious to me [that] the MAGA Cheeto Jesus minions think they can all trash and debase people like me and then when we punch back and don’t just roll over and take it – they all clutch their pearls and need smelling salts it’s so shocking!” she posted.

“Like lol, you wanna talk about tone?”