Senate’s doctor gives McConnell clean bill of health after latest ‘freezing’ scare

US Senator Mitch McConnell has been given a clean bill of health by the Capitol Hill doctor after his latest “freezing” health scare.

The Minority Leader, a Republican from Kentucky, appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in the state on Wednesday.

Now the 81-year-old politician has been told he is free to continue with his schedule by the Office of the Attending Physician at Congress.

The office has “informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

At the media event in Covington, Kentucky, Mr McConnell paused for around 30 seconds when asked if he would run for re-election in 2026.

Aides tried to prompt Mr McConnell who took several more seconds to recover, before answering two more questions.

“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” a spokesperson said after the incident.

Mr McConnell spent a week in hospital after he fell outside a Washington DC hotel in March, suffering a concussion and broken rib. He then spent time in a rehabilitation facility before returning to work in the US Senate in April.

His first “freezing” incident took place during a press conference at the US Capitol on 26 July.