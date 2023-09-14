Kevin McCarthy lashed out at House Republicans who are threatening to depose him as speaker and dared them to make a move against him.

During a caucus meeting, Mr McCarthy dared conservatives to file a motion to vacate the chair, which would trigger a no-confidence vote for the speaker, The Hill reported.

Rep Brian Mast (R-FL) told reporters that Mr McCarthy went into a profane tirade against Republicans who oppose him.

“If you want to file a motion to vacate, then file the f***ing motion,” Mr McCarthy reportedly said.

Later, Mr McCarthy explained why he made the remarks

“I showed frustration in here because I am frustrated,” he said. “Frustrated with some people in the conference.”

On Wednesday, House leadership pulled a planned vote on a Department of Defense appropriations bill.

“We had the DOD appropriations bill yesterday, couldn’t put it on the floor,” he said. “I don’t have one complaint by any member of what’s wrong with this bill.”

Earlier in the week, Mr McCarthy had announced that the House of Representatives would open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden despite the fact there is little evidence that the president committed any crimes.

But Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) criticised the impeachment inquiry and said it was not enough.

“This is a baby step following weeks of pressure from House conservatives to do more,” he said. In a call with reporters, Mr Gaetz threatened that if Mr McCarthy put forward a continuing resolution, a type of stopgap funding bill, to keep the government open as the House negotiates appropriations bills, he would file a motion to vacate.

“If Kevin McCarthy puts a continuing resolution on the floor, it's going to be shot-chaser,” he said. “Continuing resolution, motion to vacate.”

Mr Gaetz was one of a handful of Republicans who opposed Mr McCarthy’s bid to become speaker on every one of the 15 rounds of votes earlier this year.

In response to Mr McCarthy’s words, Mr Gaetz criticised the speaker.

“Instead of emotionally cursing, maybe the speaker should just keep his word from January on balanced budgets, term limits and single-subject spending bills,” he told The Hill.