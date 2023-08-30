Watch live as Joe Biden hosts a press conference on recovery efforts on Maui, following devastating wildfires, and delivers remarks on the ongoing response to Hurricane Idalia.

The US president was speaking on the same day that Idalia made landfall in Florida.

He began his news conference with an update on the storm.

Idalia hit Florida's Big Bend region as a “life-threatening” Category 3 storm before downgrading to a Category 1 as it heads across Georgia toward South Carolina.

The East Coast is facing a challenging weather event just weeks after Hawaii was devastated by extreme wildfires.

Some 115 deaths have been confirmed following the deadliest wildfire in more than a century in the United States. The unconfirmed list of missing people currently stands at 1,100 names.

Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with first responders and survivors earlier this month and promised that the federal government would be with them “for as long as it takes” to rebuild the community.