Failed Trump cabinet pick Matt Gaetz and wife Ginger Luckey are having a ‘Baby Gaetz’

Failed Trump attorney general pick Matt Gaetz and his wife, Ginger, are expecting their first child together, the couple announced Tuesday.

The former Republican congressman from Florida and his wife, the sister of Oculus VR founder and GOP donor Palmer Luckey, shared the news on X along with a photo of her baby bump and a sonogram.

“Baby Gaetz coming 2025,” Ginger Gaetz wrote alongside the photo, which her husband retweeted.

Gaetz has previously referred to his ex-girlfriend’s brother, Nestor Galban, as his son, even though he is not biologically related nor adopted.

Gaetz, 43, was tapped by President Donald Trump last year to become attorney general, but his nomination fell through over allegations that he paid for sex with more than a dozen women, including a 17-year-old girl. A House Ethics Committee report detailing his alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use while he was in Congress was released in December.

open image in gallery Ginger Gaetz and her husband, the former GOP congressman from Florida, are expecting. ( Getty Images )

“The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress,” the report stated.

Soon after the report was released, Gaetz filed a federal lawsuit against the committee, claiming it was “unconstitutional” to publish “potentially defamatory statements” against a now-private citizen.

Gaetz denied any wrongdoing and criticized the committee’s process even before the report was published.

“Giving funds to someone you are dating — that they didn’t ask for — and that isn’t ‘charged’ for sex is now prostitution?!?” he posted on X at the time. “There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses.”

open image in gallery Ginger Gaetz's announced the pregnancy on X. ( GingerLGaetz / X )

Gaetz, who was first elected in 2017, resigned from Congress shortly after he was nominated to serve as attorney general. While he told the Tampa Bay Times in January he was considering running for governor in the Sunshine State for 2026, he has not yet entered the race.

The former congressman also made headlines Tuesday following a viral TikTok video showing his mother arguing with him over text about Trump’s strikes on Iran.

Gaetz confirmed the validity of the TikTok, noting a person sitting behind him on a recent flight “recorded me without my knowledge.”

“Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge,” he posted on Tuesday. “They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances, and working on my laptop. Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER! (and maybe get a screen protector).”