Matt Gaetz has revealed more about his future plans, capping off a tumultous two weeks that saw him get picked as Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, resign from Congress, then withdraw from consideration on Thursday amid sexual misconduct allegations.

First off, the former Florida rep will not return to Congress, he told conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in an interview slated to air on Friday, answering lingering questions about whether a special election would be called to fill his vacant seat.

“There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service,” Gaetz said.

During the interview, Gaetz reportedly addressed allegations that he both paid women for sex and had sex with a minor, which he has always strongly denied.

The Florida Republican claimed the allegations were part of an effort to derail his nomination, rooted in blowback to his successful effort to unseat House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“There is a play that is run in Washington when they’re trying to smear somebody and, you know, they go and dredge up false, years old allegations of the most salacious and click bait,” he reportedly said.

Gaetz said he doesn’t intend to return to Congress and instead will help incoming Trump administration prepare to take office ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“If the things [in] the House Ethics report were true, I would be under indictment and probably in a prison cell,” he reportedly added in the interview.

The Justice Department already investigated the allegations and declined to pursue charges against Gaetz, while a House ethics committee probed the allegations until Gaetz resigned, effectively ending their effort.

With Congress off the table, Gaetz said he intends to help the Trump administration recruit for key positions.

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch,” he reportedly said.

The incoming administration moved quickly to choose a new nominee for attorney general, tapping longtime Trump ally and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi, as The Independent has reported, has a long record as a prosecutor, pursuing high-profile cases against drugmakers and the oil giant BP. She’s also been a party in multiple ethics scandals, including rescheduling a state execution to make way for a fundraiser, and receiving a donation from Trump while her office was considering complaints against his “Trump University” seminar program.