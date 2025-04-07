Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A GOP senator insinuated there would be less “fake news” in the world if people were allowed to use violence against reporters.

Oklahoma’s Sen. Markwayne Mullin posted a video on X Saturday from inside the U.S. Capitol. In the clip, he recounted the shooting of Kentucky Congressman William Taulbee by a news reporter in 1890.

“There's a lot we can say about reporters of the stories they write, but I bet they would write a lot less false stories — as President Trump says, 'fake news' — if we could still handle our differences that way," Mullin is heard saying in the clip.

Mullin spoke of an incident involving Charles Kincaid, a congressional reporter for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Louisville Times, and Congressman Taulbee.

Both men had traded blows since 1887— after Kincaid published a story implicating Taulbee in an extramarital affair.

The controversial video came just hours after the Senate drafted a rushed budget framework to cement Trump’s vision of tax cuts, border security funding, energy policy, and new military spending in “one big, beautiful bill,” as Politico reported.

open image in gallery Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin has suggested that “fake news” would be much less of a problem if physical scuffles were permitted ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Shortly after posting the nearly two-minute video, The Oklahoman ran a story on his comments—a move that evidently rattled the senator, prompting a fiery response.

“While you’re at it, don’t forget I also JOKED about bringing back caning to settle political disputes,” Mullin wrote.

He then thanked the newspaper for watching his videos before launching another attack.

“Imagine being a newspaper *this* out of touch with Oklahoma,” he stated Sunday.

open image in gallery Mullin made headlines during Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing in which he accused lawmakers of showing up drunk to vote on legislation ( AFP/Getty )

The pro-life father of six, including three adopted children, called out Senators and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for a “lack of qualifications” earlier in the year, stating:

“You guys aren’t any more qualified to be the Senator than I’m qualified to be the Senator. Except we’re lucky enough to be here,” he told the Senate.

He went on to attack and accuse several members of the house for making mistakes, including “turning up drunk to vote” and “cheating on their wives.”

Mullin then asked Hegseth to tell him something “about your wife that you love.”

The senator was sworn into office in January 2023.

The Independent contacted Mullin’s Office for comment.