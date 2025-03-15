Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fed-up Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, who was scorched as a “traitor” for visiting wounded soldiers in Ukraine by DOGE hatchet man Elon Musk, has announced that he’s getting rid of his Tesla.

For one thing, he doesn’t want to drive a care designed by an “a**hole,” Kelly, a former astronaut and Gulf War Navy pilot, emphasized in a videotaped statement posted Friday on social media.

For another, it’s supporting a man taking a wrecking ball to the nation, he noted.

Kelly said he initially purchased his Tesla because it was ”fast like a rocket ship.” He said he had no idea how much of a “political issue” the car would become.

“Every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me just how much damage Donald Trump and Elon Musk are doing to our country, talking about slashing Social Security, cutting health care benefits for poor people, for seniors [and] firing veterans. It’s one bad thing after the next,” he emphasized.

“Now “every time I drive it, I feel like a rolling billboard for a man dismantling our government and hurting people,” he added.

“So Tesla, you’re fired! This is going to be my last trip in this car,” Kelly said.

“New ride coming soon.”

So far no new word from the tech billionaire.

Musk last Sunday slammed Kelly, as a traitor for his recent visit in Ukraine with soldiers wounded battling the Russian invasion. In normal times, cozying up to Russia or praising Vladimir Putin would be the more suspicious behavior.

Musk responded to Kelly’s post about the trip on X: “You are a traitor.”

Kelly quickly lashed back Tuesday on the MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show..

The former Navy captain said that when he enlisted in the Navy, “I swore an oath to our Constitution, to protect and defend the Constitution. I have lived that oath my entire life.”

The “only oath I can think of that maybe Elon has sworn is an oath to his checking account, to his pocketbook. An oath, maybe, to ruining the lives of veterans,” he added.

The senator said Musk should “go back” to his rockets. “He shouldn't be focused on this slash-and-burn of the federal government,” Kelly added.