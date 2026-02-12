Federal judge blocks Pentagon’s plan to punish Mark Kelly for ‘illegal orders’ video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pentagon’s efforts to punish Sen. Mark Kelly for appearing in a video message and urging U.S. troops not to follow illegal orders was smacked down by a judge on Thursday.

A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. wrote that the Pentagon had no jurisdiction to police the speech of retired service members in a preliminary ruling issued in the case, which hinged around Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s attempt to reduce Kelly’s retirement rank and pay.

The decision is just the latest defeat for the Trump administration in its failure-prone campaign to use the criminal justice system against enemies and critics of the president and his administration, and comes after previous failed efforts to prosecute the likes of former FBI Director James Comey as well as other Democrats involved in the video with Kelly. The senator sued the Trump administration in January after Hegseth’s announcement of his plans to go after Kelly.

Judge Richard Leon ruled that Hegseth “relies on the well-established doctrine that military servicemembers enjoy less vigorous First Amendment protections given the fundamental obligation for obedience and discipline in the armed forces” but reminded the Pentagon’s chief that no court had ever ruled that the Pentagon would be able to exercise similar control over Americans who aren’t actively serving in the military.

His ruling continued: “This Court has all it needs to conclude that Defendants have trampled on Senator Kelly’s First Amendment freedoms and threatened the constitutional liberties of millions of military retirees. After all, as Bob Dylan famously said, ’You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.’ To say the least, our retired veterans deserve more respect from their Government, and our Constitution demands they receive it!”

Sen. Mark Kelly and several other Democrats with military backgrounds urged members of the armed forces to not follow illegal orders ( Getty Images )

Kelly responded in his own statement, calling the effort to reduce his rank and pay a broader attempt to send a message to other retired service members about cricitizing the Trump administration.

“[T]his case was never just about me,” said the Arizona Democrat. “This administration was sending a message to millions of retired veterans that they too can be censured or demoted just for speaking out.”

This is a breaking news report, more to follow...