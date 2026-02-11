Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senator Mark Kelly has blasted Donald Trump’s “outrageous abuse of power,” after a grand jury in Washington reportedly refused to indict him and other Democratic lawmakers in connection with a video in which they urged U.S. military members to resist “illegal orders.”

“This is an outrageous abuse of power by Donald Trump and his lackies,” Kelly, a former NASA astronaut and U.S. naval officer wrote on X Tuesday night, following reports of the behind-closed-doors hearing.

“It wasn’t enough for Pete Hegseth to censure me and threaten to demote me, now it appears they tried to have me charged with a crime — all because of something I said that they didn’t like. That’s not the way things work in America.”

At the urging of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the DOJ had reportedly opened an investigation into the video featuring Kelly, as well as Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin and four other Dems, who urged service members to follow established military protocols and reject orders they believe to be unlawful.

open image in gallery Senator Mark Kelly has blasted Donald Trump’s ‘outrageous abuse of power,’ after a grand jury in Washington reportedly refused to indict him and other Democratic lawmakers in connection with a video in which they urged U.S. military members to resist ‘illegal orders’ ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

All the lawmakers previously served in the military or at intelligence agencies, and included Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Houlahan and Chris Deluzio.

“Donald Trump wants every American to be too scared to speak out against him. The most patriotic thing any of us can do is not back down,” Kelly added in his post.

Prosecutors had sought to persuade the civilian members of the grand jury that the lawmakers violated a law that does not allow interfering with “the loyalty, morale or discipline of the U.S. armed forces,” The New York Times reported.

The Independent has reached out to the DOJ and Pirro’s office for comment.

In her own lengthy post, Slotkin wrote: “Today, it was a grand jury of anonymous American citizens who upheld the rule of law and determined this case should not proceed. Hopefully, this ends this politicized investigation for good.

open image in gallery At the urging of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the DOJ had reportedly opened an investigation into the video featuring Kelly, as well as Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin and four other Dems, who urged service members to follow established military protocols and reject orders they believe to be unlawful

“But today wasn’t just an embarrassing day for the Administration. It was another sad day for our country.”

She added: “Because whether or not Pirro succeeded is not the point. It's that President Trump continues to weaponize our justice system against his perceived enemies. It’s the kind of thing you see in a foreign country, not in the United States we know and love.”

Crow, a former Army Ranger wrote, “Donald Trump’s DOJ just tried—and failed—to indict me in front of a grand jury. We will continue to fight back against their rising tyranny. Don’t Give Up the Ship.”

California Senator Adam Schiff, who was not named in the investigation, wrote: “That the DOJ would even contemplate such an action demonstrates what a repressive regime is now running this country.”

Grand jurors in Washington declined to sign off on charges in the latest of a series of rebukes of prosecutors by citizens in the nation’s capital, a source told The Associated Press.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether prosecutors had sought indictments against all six lawmakers or what charge or charges prosecutors attempted to bring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.