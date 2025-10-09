Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Antifa expert at Rutgers University says that he was forced to flee the US after receiving death threats from Turning Point USA activists.

The assistant teaching professor was branded “Dr Antifa” on a petition, which also claimed he was a “financier” for the left-wing movement while calling for him to be removed from the faculty at the New Jersey school.

Bray wrote a bestselling book named Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, which the petition on Change.org described as being “heavily regarded in communist and anarchist groups.”

The petition was launched in the weeks following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

open image in gallery Mark Bray says that he was forced to leave the country after receiving death threats following a Turning Point USA petition ( YouTube/@Dartmouth )

Shortly after the shooting, Bray’s home address was revealed on social media, with the New York Times reporting that a flurry of death threats aimed at the Antifa expert flooded in thereafter.

One threat, seen by the Washington Post, included a vow to kill him in front of his students. The prompt led Bray to take his wife and two children to Spain. He says he will continue to teach his students remotely from Europe.

“My role in this is as a professor,” Bray said in an interview. “I’ve never been part of an antifa group, and I’m not currently.

“There’s an effort underway to paint me as someone who is doing the things that I’ve researched, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The assistant teaching professor has worked at Rutgers since 2019 and says that he feels “so bummed” about not being able to “spend time” with his students.

open image in gallery There has been a surge in support for Turning Point USA following Charlie Kirk’s assassination ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Meanwhile, right-wing activists have cheered his flight from America. One described it as a “total patriot victory” on X.

However, many of Bray’s colleagues have slammed the petition launched by the Rutgers chapter of Turning Point USA as an effort to “suppress the speech, teaching and scholarship of faculty who do not conform to their movement’s politics.”

In a statement released by the American Association of University Professors, Bray’s colleagues also described the petition’s description of him as an “affront” to both “academic freedom” and “Turning Point’s self-proclaimed commitment to a culture of open debate.”

Antifa is a decentralized movement, with no distinguishable leadership or structure.

open image in gallery Turning Point’s founder Charlie Kirk was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

Included in the petition filed against Bray was a post made by the Antifa expert on the social media app Bluesky.

“I could say that antifa is neither ‘terrorist’ nor an ‘organization,’ but MAGA does not care about facts…this is just about mobilizing a broad label to expand repression and accelerate the march to fascism,” the post read.

Despite this, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to designate the left-wing movement as a “domestic terrorist organization.” He claims that “radical left rhetoric” has led to a spike in political violence.

Critics have branded the president’s order a “witch hunt against Trump’s political adversaries” and have pointed to the president's own comments about feeling “hate” for his enemies.

The Independent has contacted Mark Bray, Rutgers University and Turning Point USA for further comment.