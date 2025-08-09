Majorie Taylor Greene up 142% in stocks she bought days before ICE awarded company massive contract: ‘Laughable’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen her stock in Palantir Technologies surge 142 percent since she invested in April, just days before Immigration and Customs Enforcement handed the company a $30 million contract.

The Georgia representative is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee which oversees ICE, and since her investment on April 8, the stock has rocketed, research platform Quiver Quantitative, which tracks politicians’ investments, noted.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene bought stock in Palantir on April 8th,” the platform said in a post on X. “We reported on this right away, because Greene sits on the House Committee on Homeland Security. $PLTR has now risen 142% since her purchase.”

On April 11, the artificial intelligence software company was awarded a contract by ICE to support the Trump administration’s sweeping anti-immigration agenda, including designing a system to track self-deportation and identify individuals for deportation.

Greene has previously shrugged off criticism as “laughable” and clarified that her financial adviser controls her investments.

“After many successful years of running my own business, I ran for Congress to bring that mindset to Washington. Now that I'm proudly serving the people of Northwest Georgia, I have signed a fiduciary agreement to allow my financial advisor to control my investments,” Greene said in a statement to Snopes when her Palantir investment came to light in May.

“All of my investments are reported with full transparency. I refuse to hide my stock trades in a blind trust like many others do,” she added. “I learned about my Palantir trades when I saw it in the media.”

Greene’s comments are reminiscent of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who, along with her husband, has long been dogged by allegations of insider trading, which she denies.

There is overwhelming public support to ban the trading of stocks of individual companies by members of Congress.

It emerged last month that White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino sold up to $5 million worth of Trump Media stock the day before the president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs were announced.

Scavino sold stock worth between $1 million and $5 million on April 1, according to financial disclosure reports first obtained by USA Today. Trump Media is the parent company of Trump’s TruthSocial social media platform.

Scavino sold the day before the president officially announced reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners. The announcement caused the markets to plummet and prompted Trump to put a 90-day pause on the tariffs on April 9, by which point the markets had slumped 12 percent. Stocks for Trump Media fell by about 11 percent.

The White House said the sales had “nothing to do with the tariff announcement” when approached by The Independent at the time.