Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a motion to vacate Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Ms Greene previously vowed to bring this motion against Mr Johnson this week. She met with the speaker twice in recent days alongside her ally, GOP Representative Thomas Massie.

Her motion is privileged, which means the House will be forced to vote on the motion within 48 hours. However, Democrats and GOP members opposed to Mr Johnson’s removal have vowed to help save the speaker.

Ms Greene and Mr Massie gave Mr Johnson a list of demands in their meetings this week. They wanted him to commit to blocking future Ukraine aid, as well as defund Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes into Donald Trump. Mr Smith is investigating the classified documents case and the 6 January riots.

These asks were largely symbolic because the US Senate and President Joe Biden would likely block them.