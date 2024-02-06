Marjorie Taylor Greene gets into wild online spat about bathroom habits and the klan

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Democratic lawmaker Jim McGovern got into a bizarre exchange with Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on X, where the two sparred over bathroom habits and the Ku Klux Klan.

The online squabble unfolded after Mr McGovern, a ranking member of the House Comittee on Rules, criticised Ms Greene during a committee hearing on Monday for her attempts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and censure Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar over baseless accusations that she is a “foreign agent”.

Mr McGovern slammed Ms Greene as the “leader of this charade” before listing off several of the MAGA congresswoman’s wild past comments, including her claim that a House Covid-19 mask mandate matched the Nazis’ persecution of Jews.

“The clowns are running the circus around here,” Mr McGovern said.

“We’re wasting hours and hours of time this week on Marjorie Taylor Greene because what? She wants to impeach somebody.

“And don’t even get me started on her absurd censure resolution of congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn’t know how to use Google Translate,” he said.

Following the hearing, Ms Greene took to X to respond to a clip of Mr McGovern’s comments by hitting out at his apparent bathroom habits.

“Wow, this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first-floor bathroom of the Capitol,” she said.

“Eww. That’s probably when he comes up with all this-,” she added, alongside a poop emoji.

In another post, she continued: “This jacket could be the one that McGovern laid on the men’s bathroom floor in the Capitol. So nasty.”

However, Mr McGovern fired back at Ms Greene, replying to her post: “No idea what you’re talking about... what are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting?”

Their back and forth came about after Ms Greene brought forward a resolution to censure Ms Omar on Thursday.

Ms Omar faced backlash over a speech she made last week in Minneapolis, where she spoke Somali.

A translation of the speech went viral, claiming that Ms Omar had said that the “the US government will only do what Somalians in the US tell them to do... Sleep in comfort knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the US system”.

Ms Greene then brought forward a resolution to censure Ms Omar, citing the speech.

“Representative Omar has revealed herself to be a foreign agent, acting on behalf of a foreign government,” she claimed.

However, it later transpired that the speech had been mistranslated and that was in fact not what Ms Omar said.

Ms Omar also responded to the controversy on X, saying that the interpretation in the clip is “not only slanted but completely off”.