Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene is being mocked after a video emerged of her struggling to pronounce the word “indictable”.

“This historical evidence is overwhelming that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of ‘in-dick-table’ crimes and the abuse of power”, she said.

Ms Greene’s gaffe occurred on Tuesday while the House Homeland Security Committee were debating whether or not the homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for his handling of the US-Mexico border crisis.

Mr Mayorkas was accused of “wilful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” by allowing the release of migrants awaiting legal proceedings and breached “public trust” when he told lawmakers the US-Mexico border was secure, according to impeachment papers.

It comes as Texas is embroiled in a row with the Supreme Court over measures to curb illegal migration in the state.

The committee ultimately voted to impeach the homeland security secretary on Wednesday, in a move that was opposed by Democrats. The articles of impeachment will now be considered in the House of Representatives.

US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene listens as fellow members speak during a House Homeland Security Committee meeting to vote on impeachment charges against Alejandro Mayorkas on Capitol Hill, 30 January 2024 (Reuters)

The majority of House Republicans have supported Mr Mayorkas’ impeachment, with Rep Greene blasting eight members of her own party who voted against it.

Many users on X were amused by Ms Greene’s blunder on Tuesday.

“Marge Greene is an example of our lowest common denominator. She does not represent the best, the brightest, or even the median-IQ American,” one person wrote.

“Now that I think about it, I’ve never seen Marge and a box of rocks together in the same room,” another person said.

Alejandro Mayorkas has been accused of ‘wilful and systemic refusal to comply with the law’ (Getty Images)

“My 7th grader knows the word INDICTABLE... this is a UNITED STATES CONGRESSWOMAN. Georgia should be embarrassed right now,” a third person added.

Others pointed out that her “glasses are not helping”.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Mayorkas wrote a letter to Mr Green, accusing her of making “false accusations” against him.

“I assure you that your false accusations do not rattle me and do not divert me from the law enforcement and broader public service mission to which I have devoted most of my career and to which I remain devoted,” Mr Mayorkas wrote.

Ms Greene first attempted to impeach Mr Mayorkas in November over what she claimed was his failure to protect the US border with Mexico by not restricting the numbers of migrants crossing into the US, but the House voted to halt the bid to remove the Homeland Security Secretary.

Rep Greene said she was “outraged” at the vote, according to Reuters.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, one X user suggested: “Maybe a person who can’t even read/pronounce indictable shouldn’t be allowed to use it as a political weapon?”