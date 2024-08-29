Support truly

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a rightwing Republican representative, has promised “another gun giveaway soon” as she attacked Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her hypothetical gun policies and the administration’s Afghanistan pullout.

Greene made the announcement on the anniversary of the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. The firebrand shared an old video from her first gun giveaway on social media, showing her holding a .50-caliber rifle that she claims Democrats would ban “if they keep the House.”

“Throwback to three years ago where Kamala Harris proudly claimed she was the ‘last person in the room’ when they oversaw the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan,” Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I’ll be doing another gun giveaway soon. And it’ll be one she will want banned should she get elected!”

The Biden administration carried out the Trump administration plan negotiated with the Taliban in 2020. However, the hurried pullout in August 2021 allowed the Taliban to seize control of the country and left 13 American soldiers dead in an attack.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to a reporter during a campaign rally in Georgia. She is now promising a new rifle raffle to protest a potential “ban” under Harris. ( EPA )

A special investigator found in 2022 that decisions made during both the Trump and Biden administrations were behind the Taliban takeover and the rapid defeat of the Afghan military, WSBTV noted. The pullout has become a rallying cry for Republicans to show foreign policy failures by Democrats.

Greene’s newest video also shows the Georgia represenative shooting a vehicle with “socialism” on it until it blow ups.

“I’m going to blow away the Democrat socialist agenda,” the congresswoman added.

She subsequently shared a website allowing people to register for the giveaway “before Joe Biden bans it.”

President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection and endorsed Harris on Sunday, July 21. Following the president’s departure from the race, Trump has been targeting Harris and her part in the administration’s foreign policy.

“The voters are going to fire Kamala and Joe on November 5, we hope, and when I take office we will ask for the resignations of every single official,” he said at a rally in Detriot on Monday.

“We’ll get the resignations of every single senior official who touched the Afghanistan calamity, to be on my desk at noon, on Inauguration Day. You know, you have to fire people. You have to fire people when they do a bad job.”

Harris also made a statement on the anniversary of the terror attack at the Abbey Gate at Kabul Airport, which took the lives of 13 servicemembers and about 170 Afghans.

“My prayers are with their families and loved ones. My heart breaks for their pain and their loss,” the vice president said.

She added that Biden “made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war. Over the past three years, our administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones.”

“I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people,” Harris said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report