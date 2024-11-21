Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will lead a new congressional panel to work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on their plans to slash the federal budget and fire workers across the government.

Greene has been tapped to chair a House subcommittee that will work in tandem with Donald Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory board that the president-elect appointed the billionaire and wealthy entrepreneur to lead.

The “Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency” is “designed to work hand in hand with President Trump, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and the entire DOGE team,” the congresswoman from Georgia said in a statement to CNBC.

The panel, first reported by Fox News Digital, will recommend firing government “bureaucrats” and will provide “transparency and truth to the American people through hearings,” according to Greene.

“No topic will be off the table,” she said.

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will chair a new congressional panel designed to work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on sweeping government cuts ( Getty Images )

The panel will operate under the House Oversight Committee, chaired by Republican congressman James Comer of Kentucky.

The congressman told Fox News Digital that the new panel “will align with the Trump administration’s priorities to eliminate government waste, streamline the federal government’s operations and cut red tape that’s stifling jobs and increasing costs for the American people.”

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Musk and Ramaswamy broadly outlined their ambitions for DOGE, which expects to rely on a pair of recent Supreme Court rulings they argue give Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress unilateral authority to gut federal agencies and make drastic cuts in spending.

open image in gallery Trump appointed Musk and Ramaswamy to lead an outside advisory group to recommend drastic cuts to the federal budget ( Getty Images )

They want to reduce annual federal spending by at least $500 billion — specifically, by cutting $1.5 billion earmarked for “international organizations,” another $535 million to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds hundreds of locally owned public radio and television stations, and another $300 million for “progressive groups like Planned Parenthood.”

Musk has said he would recommend cutting the nation’s budget by “at least $2 trillion” — or roughly one-third.

The men also argued that civil service protections won’t stop them from recommending mass firings of federal workers, and that Trump can make “large-scale firings” and move federal agencies out of Washington DC, which could result in the loss of hundreds of jobs.

“A key step to driving greater efficiency in government is exposing the problem to the public — we are grateful that the House Oversight Committee has created a subcommittee to focus on this work,” a spokesperson for Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital.