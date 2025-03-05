Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene has backed Donald Trump’s exorbitant tariffs on Canada, using a defense described “bogus” by Justin Trudeau hours earlier.

Speaking before the president’s address to a joint session of Congress, the Georgia representative told The Independent that the Canadian PM needed to “step up” and do more to solve the alleged problem of harmful opioids entering the U.S. from the north.

“What would be important is for Prime Minister Trudeau to focus on the fentanyl problem, and the cartels who are producing fentanyl in Canada.

“We hope that he steps up and secures the border and protects Americans lives. There's 200 to 300 Americans that die every single day from fentanyl. President Trump is very serious about the protected Americans and stopping the cartels.”

On Tuesday the president forged ahead with his vow to place 25 percent tariffs on Canada, after accusing his neighbor to the north of failing to do enough to stem the flow of the deadly fentanyl opioid and its precursor chemicals into the U.S.

In response, Trudeau called reasoning "completely bogus, completely unjustified, completely false."

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeated a defense of Donald Trump’s tariffs, that they were put in place in response to fentanyl production in Canada ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday the Canadian prime minister said the tariffs on Canadian imports were "a very dumb thing to do" and that Ottawa would be striking back immediately. He also accused Trump of wanting to ruin the Canadian economy.

Trudeau also announced 25 percent tariffs on C$30 billion worth of U.S. imports. If need be, Canada will target another C$125 billion worth in 21 days' time, he said.

"Canadians are reasonable and we are polite, but we will not back down from a fight, not when our country and the well-being of everyone in it is at stake," Trudeau said.

Trump responded by saying the Canadians’ retaliatory tariffs would be met with immediate reciprocal tariffs.

The relationship between the two men, which has never been warm, has deteriorated in recent months after the president repeatedly talked of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state and mockingly referred to Trudeau as its "governor" rather than prime minister.

Trump has said he is unhappy with the trilateral U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal that he signed in his first term. Trudeau played down the idea of opening talks ahead of a review scheduled for 2026.

open image in gallery Trudeau previously dubbed the justification for the tariffs ‘completely bogus’

"Given that he is choosing to want to ruin the Canadian economy, I don't know whether to bring forward negotiations, given the situation of such bad faith that we're in," said Trudeau, who warned Canadians that tough times were coming.