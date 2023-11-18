Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is already facing accusations that she made “patently false” claims in her debut book before it has even been released.

Her tell-all book, MTG, which comes out 21 November, includes her account of what happened on January 6. She employed an “us vs them” logic when describing how Democrat and Republican members of Congress reacted as the Capitol was under attack, according to an advanced copy obtained and described by The Guardian.

Earlier this week, Ms Greene teased the book’s contents. “I talk January 6, I give inside stories about the Swamp you won’t hear anywhere else,” she wrote. “And yes, I talk about those Jewish Space Lasers.”

In an excerpt described by The Guardian, the Republican firebrand wrote about the Capitol riot: “Several of the Republican congressmen said, ‘We’re going to stay right here and defend the House chamber.’ As they began barricading the door with furniture, I noticed not one Democrat was willing to stay to defend the chamber.”

Ms Greene’s retelling comes into sharp contrast to that of Democratic Colorado Rep Jason Crow.

Congressman Crow — a former Army Ranger — told The Denver Post after the day’s harrowing events that “I got into ranger mode a little bit.”

“Most of the members didn’t know how to use the emergency masks, so I was helping them get their emergency masks out of the bags and helped instruct a bunch of folks on how to put it on and how to use it,” he said. “I wasn’t going to leave the House floor until every member was gone, so I waited until we were able to get everybody out.”

The Guardian reached out to Mr Crow about Ms Greene’s claims.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t exist in the same reality as the rest of us,” he told the outlet. “For those of us who were there on January 6 and actually defended the chamber from violent insurrectionists, her view is patently false. She doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

Other Democrats at the time supported Rep Crow’s version, telling Business Insider about their attempts to help.

Arizona Rep Raúl Grijalva told the outlet: “You also saw members doing their part to facilitate our evacuation — Seth Moulton, Ruben Gallego, and four or five others that I can’t name off the top of my head who assumed a role of helping us to get out of there and working with the Capitol Police to make sure that we were all safe.”

Arizona Rep Gallego echoed this, telling the outlet: “Eventually what I did was I jumped up on a table and started giving instructions to people about how to open up the gas mask.”

The Independent has reached out to Ms Greene’s office.