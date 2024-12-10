Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed that a woman was killed in a crash involving a police officer who was responding to a bomb threat at her home at the time.

“I’m heartsick right now,” the congresswoman wrote on X after she learned of the tragedy.

“I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home.”

The accident unfolded Monday evening after Rome Police officers responded to a bomb threat at the lawmaker’s home and found there to be no active threat, Greene said.

She named the victim in her post as local resident Tammie Pickelsimer, saying her prayers were with her as well as “her family, the officer who was injured, and the entire Rome Police Department.”

She continued: “These violent political threats have fatal consequences. It’s an undue strain on our law enforcement who must treat them seriously. The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene (seen at the Capitol on December 5 2024) revealed that a woman was killed in a crash involving a police officer who was responding to a bomb threat at her home ( Rod Lamkey Jr/AP )

“The perpetrator of this crime has committed murder in our small community of Rome, Georgia. The police shouldn’t have to respond to these threats and there should not be deaths caused at their hands.”

Greene concluded by saying: “I’m sick to my stomach, but I’m also angry. This should have never happened and I pray it never happens again.”

The accident is understood to have happened near a Walmart on Redmond Road in Rome, Georgia.

Rome Police Department’s Public Information Officer Kelly Madden said the unnamed officer involved, who is part of the Floyd County Bomb Squad, was also taken to hospital following the crash for treatment for minor injuries.

Earlier, Greene had posted that the Rome Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police had received an email containing the threat against her and posted screengrabs of the message, which was headed “For Palestine.”

In it, the anonymous sender claimed to have built an explosive device using “a 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipe, end caps, a kitchen timer, some wires, metal clips and homemade black powder” and claimed to have hidden it in Greene’s mailbox.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals the tragic accident on X ( Marjorie Taylor Greene/X )

“It is set to go off during the weekend,” they wrote.

“Even if Marjorie does not open the mailbox herself I’m still satisfied with the prospect of some pig cops losing their lives or being injured. VIVA VIVA PALESTINA.”

Greene continued her thread by explaining that the message had been a hoax: “The source of the email has been traced to a Russian IP address.

“Due to the international nature and severity of this threat, my office is collaborating closely with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice.”

She concluded by lamenting the frequency with which she has been targeted by such stunts: “Since being elected to Congress, I have been swatted at least nine times – deliberate attempts to provoke a deadly police response through false and highly exaggerated threats.”

Greene is one of the most prominent and outspoken voices in the MAGA wing of the Republican Party and is often accused of amplifying conspiracy theories.

She has most recently made waves for attacking trans rights and by accusing outgoing President Joe Biden of deliberately stoking tensions in Ukraine in order to provoke a nuclear war and sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency before it even begins.