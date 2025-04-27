Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

America’s top diplomat was questioned on Sunday about Donald Trump’s reasoning for repeatedly calling for Canada to join the United States as the 51st state.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday where moderator Kristen Welker asked him if the administration was actually taking any steps to make Trump’s vision a reality.

The president has made his opinion clear: he wants Canada to join the United States and suggested his administration would also acquire the Danish-held territory Greenland by any means.

The secretary of state gave his own translation of the president’s remarks on the matter:

“What the president has said, and he has said this repeatedly, is he was told by the previous prime minister that Canada could not survive without unfair trade with the United States, at which point he asked, ‘Well, if you can't survive as a nation without treating us unfairly in trade, then you should become a state.’ That's what he said.”

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Rubio told Welker that the administration had taken no action to realize this particular strain of Trump’s bluster, which has alarmed U.S. allies.

There’s a U.S. military base on Greenland, and the president has cited the self-governing nation’s geographical importance as a reasoning for his expansionist goal. Trump has made the comments on numerous occasions, including in conversations with his Canadian counterparts.

Trump himself made his goals of northward expansion apparent during his address to Congress in February.

“We need Greenland for national security and even international security. And we're working with everybody involved to try and get it,” Trump said at the time. “And I think we're going to get it one way or the other. We’re going to get it.”

But he was making similar remarks publicly as early as December 2024.

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.”

“They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea,” added Trump.

open image in gallery Canada’s former prime minister, Justin Trudeau, warned business leaders in February that Donald Trump’s desire to annex Canada was real. ( AP )

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in February as having been caught on a hot mic warning a group of business and labor leaders that the president’s threats were serious.

“Mr. Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country and it is a real thing,” Trudeau said, according to the CBC.

“They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those,” he continued.

Mark Carney, Canada’s current prime minister, revealed this past week that Trump raised those same ambitions with him in a recent call.

“The president brings this up all the time. He brought it up yesterday. He brought it up before,” Carney said Thursday at a press conference as he campaigns for a full term as prime minister.

Carney added: “To be clear, as I’ve said to anyone who’s raised this issue in private or in public, including the president, it will never happen.”

On Sunday, Greenland’s new prime minister said the autonomous Danish territory is not a “piece of property that can be bought.”

On a visit to Copenhagen, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland and Denmark must stand together in the face of “disrespectful” rhetoric from the Trump administration.