A top State Department official shared bogus rumors about Marco Rubio’s sexuality and trashed his now-boss for having “low IQ” in since-deleted tweets, according to a report.

Conservative Darren Beattie, who was fired in 2018 as a speechwriter during the first Trump administration, was appointed by Rubio last month to be the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, a senior role that represents American foreign policy to the world.

But deleted posts unearthed by CNN allegedly show Beattie ridiculing and taunting Rubio a few years ago.

In response to the report, Beattie told the network that it was a “tremendous honor” to work for Rubio.

In 2021, Beattie allegedly referenced a decades-old conspiracy theory about Rubio’s teenage curfew violation – Wainwright Park – that fueled baseless speculation he is gay. He also shared the unfounded claim that Rubio used to attend foam parties at gay nightclubs, CNN reports.

“Forget Wainwright park, forget the foam, forget the war promotion and the neocon sugar daddies, forget the low IQ, forget the 2016 primary, Rubio is TOUGH ON CHINA (and good for military industrial complex) So be a good DOG and vote for him!!!” Beattie wrote in the 2021 post.

open image in gallery Darren Beattie, who was fired in 2018 for speaking at a conference attended by white nationalists, wrote offensive social media posts about Marco Rubio ( National Conservatism / YouTube )

In a follow-up post, according to the posts archived by CNN, Beattie wrote: “What happens in the Cabana stays in the Cabana.”

In March 2022, another post on Beattie’s account read: “I bet Rubio still thinks Assad gassed his own people.”

The Independent has contacted the State Department for comment.

In response to the posts, Beattie told CNN: “Secretary Rubio is 100 percent America First and it’s a tremendous honor to work for him in advancing President Trump’s world historical agenda.”

open image in gallery Rubio appointed Beattie last month to work under him at the State Department. In response to the posts, Beattie told CNN: ‘Secretary Rubio is 100 percent America First and it’s a tremendous honor to work for him in advancing President Trump’s world historical agenda’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

While on a state visit to Guatemala in February, Rubio was asked by a reporter about other “racist” and “white supremacist” comments Beattie has made in the past.

“His focus is acting director,” Rubio said. “We have a nominee for that position and will be the permanent person who runs that division. And in the meantime, he’s someone who was brought on board because he’s strongly committed to ending the censorship programs that were being operated out of the State Department, which can no longer continue and will no longer continue.”

Beattie is the founder of the conservative online news source “Revolver” and was fired from the first Trump administration after it was discovered he spoke on a panel at the H.L. Mencken Club Conference in 2016. Beattie spoke alongside notable white supremacists including Peter Brimelow, the founder of VDARE.

At the time, Beattie defended his appearance at the conference, claiming he said “nothing objectionable.”

After being fired as a speechwriter in 2018, Beattie worked for former Florida representative Matt Gaetz.