Man shoved by Trump fans as ex-president calls for him to be ejected from rally
‘You can get him out of here. Get out of here. Go ahead,’ says ex-president
Moment Trump asks security to throw heckler out of New Hampshire rally: ‘Get out of here’
Former President Donald Trump called for a man to be ejected from his rally on Saturday night in New Hampshire.
The Trump supporter was seen being shoved by other members of the crowd and Mr Trump called for his removal from the podium in Manchester.
“You can get him out of here. Get out of here. Go ahead,” the former president can be heard saying in footage of the event. “You can throw him out.”
The man is then seen being escorted from the venue by four security guards as he’s assaulted by other attendees.
“He’s just a disturbed person,” Mr Trump continued from the stage. “Well now we know that politics is getting serious. Now we know we’re getting serious.”
Mr Trump has been campaigning in the state ahead of its primary election next week. He previously won the Iowa caucus earlier this month with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in second.
Though the campaigning has not gone without its slip-ups: on Friday, Mr Trump confused former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, telling a crowd that she was to blame for the lack of security response during the January 6 riot.
A day before that, the former president appeared to mix up former president Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.
Ms Haley didn’t miss the opportunity to question Mr Trump’s mental ability ahead of the election.
“I’m not saying anything derogatory,” the presidential candidate said at a campaign event over the weekend. “But when you’re dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t.”
