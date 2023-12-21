New Hampshire man charged with threatening to kill three 2024 candidates

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New Hampshire man has been indicted for allegedly threatening to kill three presidential candidates.

Tyler Anderson, 30, allegedly threatened the three candidates in a string of violent text messages between November and December, say federal prosecutors.

The presidential candidates allegedly targeted by Mr Anderson are not named in the charging documents.

But a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has previously told CNN the entrepreneur has been a target of threats.

The Department of Justice says that the suspect threatened to “impale” and “disembowel” one candidate, “blow” the head of a second, and “blow” the “brains out” of the third candidate.

He is also accused of threatening to “kill everyone” at a campaign event.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy gestures as he speaks during the fourth Republican presidential primary debate at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on 6 December (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Anderson is charged with three counts of transmitting an interstate threat.

He was arrested on 9 December and made an initial appearance in federal court on 11 December. He was released from custody on 14 December.

If convicted he faces a maximum of five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.

“We have seen an increase in threats of violence against public officials and those seeking public office across the country, and I have made clear that these types of illegal threats undermine the function of our democracy,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“We will not tolerate illegal threats of violence directed at public officials or those seeking public office.”