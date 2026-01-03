Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice has unsealed a sweeping grand jury indictment accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading a massive cocaine trafficking operation.

A 25-page document from federal prosecutors in New York City claims Maduro, his wife and Venezuelan officials have “abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States.”

The four-count indictment, unsealed hours after Donald Trump announced the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, claims the Venezuelan president and his family enriched themselves with a “cycle of narcotics-based corruption.”

That alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy “lines the pockets of Venezuelan officials and their families while also benefiting violent narco-terrorists who operate with impunity on Venezuelan soil and who help produce, protect, and transport tons of cocaine to the United States,” according to the document, which is signed by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton.

The new indictment echoes a previous 2020 indictment against the Venezuelan president, but the superseding document includes charges against his wife. Maduro’s son Nicolas Maduro Guerra and Venezuelan officials Diosdado Cabello and Ramon Rodriguez Chacn as well as the alleged head of Tren de Aragua are also charged.

A four-count federal indictment accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores of leading a ‘narco-terrorism’ conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States ( REUTERS )

They face charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Maduro and Flores are expected to make an initial appearance on the charges in Manhattan federal court as soon as Monday.

The Justice Department has also ordered defendants to forfeit “any and all property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds the defendants obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of the offenses, and any and all property used, or intended to be used, in any manner or part, to commit, and to facilitate the commission” of their alleged crimes.

The capture of the Venezuelan president follows Trump’s months-long military campaign against his regime, including a lethal series of attacks on boats off Venezuela’s coast and a massive buildup of U.S. naval vessels and other military assets in the region.

The U.S. Coast Guard recently seized a second sanctioned oil tanker and pursued a third, following months of deadly strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that have killed more than 100 people.

Trump administration officials have warned that land strikes would soon follow while suggesting that regime change could be imminent.

Officials have offered varying justifications for the strikes in the oil-rich nation, where proven oil reserves are among the largest in the world. Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles recently told Vanity Fair that the attacks were aimed at getting Maduro to “cry uncle.”

Speaking to Fox & Friends Saturday morning, hours after Maduro’s capture, Trump said his administration is now going to “be very strongly involved” with Venezuela’s oil industry.

Asked what’s next for Venezuelans, Trump said: “We’re making that decision now. We can’t take a chance on letting somebody else run it and just take over where he left off.”

The latest attack and Maduro’s arrest will accelerate legal and political scrutiny into Trump’s lethal campaign, which law-of-war experts speaking to The Independent in recent months have labeled outright murders and war crimes.