Lloyd Austin grilled by Republicans over ‘embarrassment’ of handling of secret hospital stays
White House continues to express support for Austin through Republican attacks
Republicans accused Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of causing an international “embarrassment” on Thursday at a polarised hearing of the House Armed Services Committee called to examine the communications breakdown resulting from Mr Austin’s recent hospitalisation.
Mr Austin maintained that command and control authority had always been in the hands of an appropriate authority during his hospital stay while admitting to responsibilty for a failure to properly notify the White House, Congress, and the American public when his duties had been discharged to a deputy.
The GOP lawmakers on the committee, led by Chairman Jim Banks, accused Mr Austin of allowing America to appear weak in the eyes of Chinese and Russian adversaries. Democrats on the panel disputed this, and accused their Republican colleagues of parroting propaganda from those same countries.
More follows...
