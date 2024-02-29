Watch live: Lawmakers grill Lloyd Austin about failure to disclose cancer diagnosis

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Lloyd Austin testifies before Congress on Thursday, 29 February, about his failure to disclose his cancer diagnosis and subsequent hospitalisations, including to Joe Biden.

An inquiry was launched into the Defense Secretary's actions, which caused huge controversy after it emerged he had been hospitalised and handed duties to a deputy without informing the White House.

The US president and his team were unaware for days about Mr Austin's health as he recovered at Walter Reed Medical Center for weeks.

Mr Austin worked remotely from Walter Reed, but the White House faced questions about why Mr Biden did not know about the hospitalisation and health of a Cabinet official - particularly during ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.