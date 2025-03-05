Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina congressman known for his hot-and-cold relationship with Donald Trump, has appeared to back a third term for the president.

In a social media message, posted shortly after Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Graham wrote: “My take on President @realDonaldTrump’s address tonight: Inspiring, funny, compelling and the Democrats’ worst nightmare.” He added: “Trump 2028!”

Trump has often mentioned the possibility of a third term in the White House, frequently asking rally crowds if he should run again in 2028. The 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms in office.

open image in gallery In a social media message, posted shortly after Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to champion a third term for the president ( AP )

Despite their previous clashes online in the run up to and during Trump’s 2024 White House run, Graham now seems to be a fervent supporter of the president.

Following the choppy White House meeting involving Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Graham told reporters that the sit-down had been an “utter disaster” and suggested that the Ukrainian president resign.

The senator is only the latest lawmaker to appear to champion a third term for Trump.

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles in January introduced legislation to amend the Constitution to allow Trump to run for a third term.

"President Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years,” the bill stated.

“He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” it added.

Trump told House Republicans at a January gathering in Florida: “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 percent sure. I think I’m not allowed to run again.”

open image in gallery Despite their previous clashes online in the run up to and during Trump’s 2024 presidential run, Graham now seems to be more fervent in his support for the president ( Getty Images )

The president then prodded House Speaker Mike Johnson, asking him: “Am I allowed to run again?” He added: “Mike, I better not get you involved in that.”

Constitutional experts have said that such a situation would be virtually impossible.

“There is zero chance the Constitution will be amended in time for Donald Trump to see a revised version,” political science Professor Dr. Stephen J. Farnsworth told The Independent.

“It is very hard to change the Constitution. It requires two-thirds of both houses of Congress, and two-thirds of the states” to approve the change, he added.