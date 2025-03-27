Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican members of Congress who has often gone back and forth in his support for President Donald Trump, often genuflecting, but at times sharing rather sharp criticism.

With this in mind, Trump’s recent endorsement of Graham, who’s up for re-election in next year’s midterm, the president described Graham as someone “who has always been there for me,” has raised eyebrows in some circles.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday night to say that the senator “is working incredibly hard for the Great People of South Carolina, a State I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”

“Lindsey has been a wonderful friend to me, and has always been there when I needed him,” Trump added. “As the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey is fighting tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, and Eliminate Government Waste.”

The affection has not always been mutual, however. In February 2016, during an appearance on Fox News, Graham called Trump a “kook” and “crazy” and said that “he’s unfit for office.”

In December 2015, when Graham was still campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, he called Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” during an appearance on CNN.

Asked in January 2018 by the same network if Trump was a racist, the senator said, “Absolutely not.”

Trump went on to say in his Truth Social post that Graham is “relentlessly focused on helping us Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strongly Support our Great Military/Vets, Promote American Energy DOMINANCE, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

In that same appearance on CNN in December 2015, Graham said, “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

open image in gallery Sen. Lindsey Graham celebrated President Donald Trump have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. ( Getty Images )

“He doesn't represent my party. He doesn't represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for,” he added at the time.

“Senator Lindsey Graham has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Everyone in South Carolina should help Lindsey have a BIG WIN next year!” the president concluded his post on Wednesday.

After the January 6, 2021, insurrection, Graham told his colleagues to “count” him out when it comes to Trump.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey, I hate to end it this way. Oh my god, I hate it. My point of view is he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see,” said Graham. “All I can say is, count me out, enough is enough, I’ve tried to be helpful.”

“Lindsey Graham sold his soul for power. History won’t be kind to him,” the group Republicans against Trump wrote on X.

open image in gallery Despite their past differences, Graham thanked Trump for his endorsement. ( Getty Images )

Despite his past criticisms, Graham gratefully accepted the endorsement on Wednesday night, writing on X that “President Trump’s endorsement means the world to me. I am humbled by his faith in me as a Senator and as a friend.”

“On a professional level, I am proud to have been there at the beginning when President Trump — through sheer force of will —achieved the greatest political comeback in American history,” Graham added. “On a personal level, I genuinely enjoy our friendship. He’s an awesome golfing buddy, who I have yet to beat.”

Several Trump supporters shared their fury at the endorsement.

Kylie Jane Kremer, one of the organizers behind the 2021 Save America rally that took place just before the insurrection on January 6, 2021, wrote on X: “Love Trump & this changes nothing. But he is wrong on this endorsement. The American people are tired of this RINO in South Carolina.”

Washington state Trump supporter Mila Joy added: "Trump cannot be serious. Someone, anyone needs to primary Lindsey Graham."