Former Biden fundraiser-turned Trumper has spectacular meltdown in podcast interview

A former fundraiser for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who switched her allegiance to President Donald Trump following his election win, fell apart spectacularly in an interview about her upcoming tell-all book.

Lindi Li accused podcaster Tara Palmeri of “ambushing” her, after she was asked a relatively simple question about the contents of the book in which she had “unfettered access” to parts of the White House.

The 34-year-old served as the Democratic National Committee Mid-Atlantic Regional Chair and stumped for vice president Harris during the 2024 presidential election. Following Trump’s win, she now describes herself online as a “DNC critic supporting the GOP.”

Li is currently working on her new book titled Unburdened and reportedly claimed in it that Biden had given her “free reign of the White House.”

Challenged about this claim by Palmeri on a recent episode of her podcast, The Tara Palmeri Show, Li attempted to answer vaguely – before becoming visibly flustered and frustrated.

open image in gallery Former Biden campaign fundraiser Lindy Li, who has switched allegiance to Donald Trump, melted down in an interview about her upcoming book ( The Tara Palmeri Show )

“You could go to places that were usually cordoned off,” she said, to which Palmeri replied: “Like where?”

Li added: “Like when you go there on a tour, it’s usually roped off. Or at Christmas parties, it is like, areas are, you’re just not allowed there.”

“Like what parts?” Palmeri pressed her.

Li responded: “I wasn’t in the residence. I don’t know the specific part, the names of the parts…. I don’t know what you’re trying to get at.”

Palmeri noted several other details of the book that Li claimed were “still in draft form” and being written by a ghost writer, prompting the recent Trump-convert to become irritated – saying she had asked Palmeri’s producer not to share details of the text.

“It’s not even done. So you’re sharing a form that’s, like, really rough and I specifically… he promised me that you wouldn’t be sharing this rough draft… it’s not ready to be published and you’re sharing a draft that’s not done,” Li said.

Palmeri then questioned why Li would write something in her draft book if it was not a fact, to which Li began to become more flustered, reiterating she had not written specific parts of the book.

After more back and forth, Li – visibly annoyed – asked Palmeri: “Are you just here to ambush me? Like what is going on now?”

After the sweeping Democratic loss in the presidential election in November, Li was one of the first within the party to blame the result on over-progressiveness – including the selection of Harris’ running mate Tim Walz.