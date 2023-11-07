Lincoln Project taunts Trump ahead of Ivanka evidence in $250m fraud trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new Lincoln Project ad throws Ivanka Trump’s distance from her father, former President Donald Trump, in his face ahead of her testimony in the fraud trial this week.

The former first daughter is set to testify on Tuesday, despite her withdrawal from her father’s business empire, from New York, and from the public eye altogether — all points that the Lincoln Project video flashes.

Speaking in the essence of the narrator of Gossip Girl, the ad’s narrator begins, “Oh Donnie, she’s taking the stand. The one you’ve always wanted and could never have,” as photos of Ivanka’s flash across the screen.

“She and Jared tried to get away from you, to ignore you, using your name to make billions,” the narrator continues. “You’re embarrassing to her. Uncomfortable. Gross.”

The ad then cuts to a clip of Ivanka telling a crowd: “My dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste.”

The screen then shows a photo of Ivanka on the phone, walking with Jared Kushner abroad, and with her father as a child. The narrator returns, saying, “She’s looking for an exit – freedom from you.”

“So when she testifies, she’ll sell you out. Maybe she already has. What’d she tell Letitia James, behind your back? What deal did she cut?,” the narrator asks while showing clips of New York Attorney General Letitia James and photos of the AG smiling.

“She’ll do anything to be away from you forever,” the narrator says as the screen flashes a snap of Ivanka and Jared in the White House. “ All those years hoping she’d be the one. Now she’s just a witness against you. And if you think she’ll ever visit you in prison, think again.”

The video, which is reportedly airing on Fox News cable in the West Palm Beach market near Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, comes after Ms Trump lost an appeal to postpone her testimony last week. She had requested a temporary stay, as her attorney said she would encounter “undue hardship” as it was scheduled “in the middle of a school week”.

Ms Trump is due in court on 8 November.

Although she previously worked as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, she resigned in January 2017 and became a senior adviser to the president. Shortly after her father lost the 2020 election Ms Trump and her family moved from Washington, DC to Miami, Florida.

Donald Trump testified this week while her brothers, Don Jr and Eric Trump, testified earlier this week.