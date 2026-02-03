New York attorney general to deploy observers to monitor ICE operations
The move comes amid heightened nationwide tensions surrounding Trump's immigration crackdown
New York's attorney general, Letitia James, has announced plans to deploy legal observers across the state to monitor federal immigration enforcement actions.
These observers, drawn from a pool of volunteers in the attorney general’s office, will be identifiable by their purple safety vests. They will gather information in areas of reported ICE activity, which could then "inform future legal action," according to James.
The move comes amid heightened nationwide tensions surrounding President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown. Criticism has mounted following incidents such as the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minnesota and numerous viral videos depicting what many describe as heavy-handed tactics during immigration arrests across the country.
In a statement, the Democrat attorney general affirmed her commitment, saying she is "proud to protect New Yorkers’ constitutional rights to speak freely, protest peacefully, and go about their lives without fear of unlawful federal action."
“We have seen in Minnesota how quickly and tragically federal operations can escalate in the absence of transparency and accountability,” she said. “My office is launching the Legal Observation Project to examine federal enforcement activity in New York and whether it remains within the bounds of the law.”
James said her office's observers will serve as “neutral witnesses” who will identify violations of law, but will not interfere with enforcement activity. She has also asked New Yorkers to submit videos of federal immigration enforcement actions to her office for review.
Separately, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has said she will pursue legislation this year that would allow people to sue federal officers “when they act outside the scope of their duties," along with a proposal to keep immigration agents out of schools, hospitals and houses of worship unless they have a warrant from a judge.
