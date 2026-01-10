‘Lectern Guy’ of Jan 6 infamy running for office on MAGA platform in Florida
Johnson’s “Fix Manatee FAST” slogan focuses on cutting government waste, lowering living costs, promoting family-friendly growth and solving traffic problems practically
Adam Johnson, deemed “Lectern Guy” after being photographed carrying a podium from former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, is now running for local office in Florida.
The 41-year-old Republican filed on Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of the riot, to run for an at-large seat on the Manatee County Commission, which serves the area near Tampa Bay.
He will likely face at least four other Republican candidates.
“Adam Johnson is running to bring MAGA principles to county government and root out the corruption that’s been costing you money and destroying our quality of life,” his campaign website reads.
Johnson’s campaign slogan, “Fix Manatee FAST,” hits four key priorities: Ending fraud, waste, and abuse in government; lowering the cost of living for residents; ensuring sustainable growth that benefits families rather than developers; and implementing practical traffic solutions rather than commissioning endless studies.
“For too long, the forgotten conservative has watched county government waste money, cut corrupt deals, and ignore the problems that matter to working families,” Johnson said in a statement on his campaign website. “Traffic keeps getting worse. Taxes keep going up. And the insiders keep getting richer. That ends when I’m elected.”
Johnson continued, “I’ll expose corruption. I’ll fight for affordability. I’ll demand sustainable growth that works for residents. And I’ll fix our traffic nightmare with real solutions, not more studies. This is what America First looks like at the county level. This is MAGA in action.”
The Independent has also contacted Johnson for comment.
Johnson was arrested days after the Capitol attack, during which he was photographed smiling and carrying a podium believed to be from Pelosi’s office. He was charged with unlawful entry, theft of government property, and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.
He later pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building and was sentenced to 75 days in prison and one year of probation. Johnson now sells hand-crafted wooden podiums on his Unlicensed Furniture Movers website, where his memoir, “Taking a Stand,” is available for preorder.
Johnson was among more than 1,500 people prosecuted for their roles in the January 6 riot, nearly all of whom were pardoned a year ago by President Donald Trump on his first day back in office, fulfilling a longstanding campaign promise.
A husband and father of five sons, Johnson says he is a small business owner whose experiences with the challenges facing working families have shaped his approach to leadership. He is also the founder of Help Take a Stand Inc., an organization that helps “families that the system left behind.”
