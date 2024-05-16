Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz become latest MAGA faithfuls to show up for Trump

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and Florida Representative Matt Gaetz have become the latest Donald Trump loyalists to show up for the former president at his New York criminal trial.

Thursday morning, Ms Boebert and Mr Gaetz, two far-right MAGA-aligned politicians, rolled up to Manhattan criminal court to stand in solidarity with Mr Trump who is facing 16 counts of falsifying business records.

Their appearance comes after a busy week of Trump surrogates making appearances at the court to make the same attacks on Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter that Mr Trump did before the gag order.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator JD Vance, were among the Trump surrogates to appear earlier this week.

Ms Boebert and Mr Gaetz’s appearance made them two of the 14 members of the former president’s entourage on Thursday.

Matt Gaetz, the Republican representative from Florida ( via REUTERS )

Shortly before proceedings for the day began, Ms Boebert took to X, confirming her appearance and pondering if she would “run into Judge Merchan’s daughter”.

“She’s probably too busy being paid millions and millions of dollars by Democrat campaigns all across the country and won’t be able to make it,” Ms Boebert wrote.

The comment is an allusion to Mr Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to have Judge Merchan recused from the case by claiming his daughter, who worked for Democratic campaigns, created a conflict of interest for the judge.

Judge Merchan gagged Mr Trump from making or directing statements about the witnesses, jurors, attorneys, court staff and their families. The former president has violated that gag order 10 times, racking up $10,000 in fines, and could be facing jail time if he continues to violate it.

But surrogates are free to make the comments – for now.

On Tuesday, Speaker Johnson attacked the credibility of the prosecution’s main witness, Michael Cohen and attacked the judge’s daughter. Mr Ramaswamy called Cohen a “fifth-rate lawyer” and the prosecution “fourth-rate.” Florida Representative Byron Donalds similarly claimed the judge’s daughter was using the trial to raise money for Democrats.

Inside the courtroom, the two members of Congress sat in the first row behind the defense table. Mr Gaetz sat next to Mr Trump’s son, Eric Trump, occasionally chatting to him.

Alex Woodward contributed to this report from Manhattan criminal court.