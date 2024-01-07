Jump to content

Colorado police are investigating an altercation between Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband

The alleged incident occurred at Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado on 6 January

Kelly Rissman
Sunday 07 January 2024 17:03
Moment Lauren Boebert removed from Denver theatre production of Beetlejuice

Police are investigating an alleged physical altercation between Republican Rep Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant in Colorado on Saturday evening.

Police in Silt, Colorado, told The Independent that it is looking into reports of an incident involving the Colorado Republican at Miner’s Claim restaurant on 6 January.

Police Chief Mike Kite declined to elaborate further, citing that it was an “ongoing investigation.” He said the police are looking at security camera footage.

Mr Kite didn’t confirm who initiated the alleged fight and said no one had been arrested. When asked whether anyone had been hospitalised, he said: “Not that I know of.”

The Independent has contacted Rep Boebert’s office and the restaurant where the incident allegedly took place.

A Boebert aide told The Daily Beast that Jayson Boebert had called the cops claiming that he was a “victim of domestic violence.” The Independent has not independently verified this allegation.

Rep Boebert denied the claim that she had committed any domestic violence, the aide told the outlet.

Ms Boebert recently made headlines for switching districts for her re-election campaign in 2024.

The lawmaker also made headlines when she was removed from a Denver theatre during a showing of Beetlejuice after engaging in vaping, singing, taking flash photos and apparent groping. She has since apologised for her behaviour.

