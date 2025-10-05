Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Laura Loomer is advising Trump to turn against MAGA heroes like Tucker Carlson, report claims

The 32-year-old, MAGA influencer is known to be a close confidante of the president and has successfully campaigned for the dismissal of multiple national security officials in recent months

Mike Bedigan
Sunday 05 October 2025 11:59 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals how her friendship ended with Laura Loomer

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer is advising Donald Trump on who is disloyal to MAGA during late-night phone calls between the pair, according to a new report.

The 32-year-old, self-styled journalist is known to be a close confidante of the president and has successfully campaigned for the dismissal of multiple national security officials in recent months.

Loomer began her career at Project Veritas, a right-wing organization known for its often discredited undercover videos, and has twice run unsuccessfully for Congress. She hosts a twice-weekly podcast, “Loomer Unleashed.”

She has also applied for press credentials to cover the White House, after failing to get a job within the Trump administration. She has not yet been granted the accreditation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer is advising Donald Trump who around him are disloyal to him in evening calls with the president, according to a new report.
Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer is advising Donald Trump who around him are disloyal to him in evening calls with the president, according to a new report. (Getty Images)

People familiar with the matter told the outlet that Loomer has in effect an unofficial advisory role with the president.

Those facing allegations of disloyalty may include stalwart members of the MAGA movement, with whom Loomer has fallen out, including prominent figures such as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a previous social media post, she dubbed Carlson “Tucker Qatarlson” and claimed he had been bought off by the “Muslim Brotherhood.” “I pity everyone who has fallen for his Islamic propaganda. It’s sickening. He is owned by Muslims,” Loomer wrote.

She has also targeted those among Trump’s base that she deems to be anti-Israel, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Loomer, who is Jewish, has begun to expand her attacks following increasing criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a previous social media post, Loomer dubbed Carlson “Tucker Qatarlson” and claimed he had been bought off by the “Muslim Brotherhood”
In a previous social media post, Loomer dubbed Carlson “Tucker Qatarlson” and claimed he had been bought off by the “Muslim Brotherhood” (Getty)

Earlier this year, during a prolonged online feud, Loomer claimed GOP Representative Greene was corrupt following an argument over the Trump administration's continued support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

She also accused Greene of cheating on her ex-husband “like a whore,” and went on to claim the congresswoman is funneling money from her campaign to one of her daughters.

White House officials are reportedly seeking to understand the motivations behind Loomer’s near-constant posting. They are concerned that she may be being paid for her various attacks, according to the Journal.

“They can attack me all they want, I’m more America First than them,” Loomer said in a previous interview, per the Journal, referring to other members of the MAGA movement.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in