Laura Loomer warns Trump’s Epstein flub could ‘consume his presidency’

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has warned that Donald Trump’s handling of the so-called “Epstein files” threatens to “consume his presidency,” in a stark departure from her usually unshakable support for the president.

“Obviously, this is not a complete hoax given the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison in Florida for her crimes and activities with Jeffrey Epstein, who we know is a convicted sexual predator,” Loomer told POLITICO Wednesday.

“This is why I said, and I’ll reiterate it again, the best thing that the president can do is appoint a special counsel to handle the Epstein files investigation.”

She later added in a post on X that a counsel was needed “so we can all get back to focusing on his extraordinary wins and his incredible deals. No need for a distraction.”

open image in gallery Laura Loomer has warned that the ongoing obsession with the so-called ‘Epstein files’ and the adminstration’s handling of the situation threatens to ‘consume’ Trump’s second presidency. The remarks by the far-right activist, a well-known and zealous Trump acolyte, illustrate the growing rupture between the president and his stalwart MAGA base ( Laura Loomer / X )

She later reiterated her full support for Trump, but doubled down on her view that such information should be released.

“I’d be annoyed too honestly if I were President Trump, winning for the American people everyday, and if people only wanted to focus on one issue instead of all of the issues. President Trump is doing a lot of great things and we don’t need to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” she wrote.

“But we can’t just Truth Social the Epstein Files away. Two things can be true at the same time. I fully support President Trump.”

The remarks by Loomer, a zealous Trump acolyte, illustrate the growing rupture between Trump and his stalwart MAGA base, who continue to push for the release of further information surrounding the disgraced financier’s death.

During the interview she likened the obsession and subsequent media interest to the controversy surrounding Trump’s first White House campaign and its ties to Russia. “I don’t want it to consume his presidency,” she said.

It comes as the president has sought to move on from the backlash over the release of the “Epstein files,” for which U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has repeatedly come under fire.

open image in gallery Trump previously defended U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi from the outrage of his supporters and the continued calls for her resignation, praising her for doing a ‘fantastic job’ ( Getty Images )

The president himself likened the ongoing furore to the Russia controversy in a Truth Social tirade aimed at Democrats earlier on Wednesday, in which he claimed that such “scams and hoaxes” were “all they have.”

In the post, he also took aim at the MAGA base, claiming his “PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” and adding “I don’t want their support anymore!”

Trump previously defended Bondi from the outrage of his supporters and the continued calls for her resignation, praising her for doing a “fantastic job.”

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’” Trump wrote on July 12. “They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”

“We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump protested.