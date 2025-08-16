The Mayor of New Orleans had a years-long romance with her bodyguard. She’s been indicted for spending city money on hotels and wine tastings with him
Prosecutors allege that it cost New Orleans taxpayers $70,000 to send the mayor’s bodyguard with her on 14 trips in eight months
The mayor of New Orleans had been treating her bodyguard to trips on the taxpayers' dime during their years-long affair, a new federal grand jury indictment alleges.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted on Friday resulting from a corruption investigation.
Cantrell’s lawyer confirmed to The Associated Press that an indictment was returned, and her name was read aloud by a federal magistrate judge as a defendant. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements and false declaration before a grand jury, according to the indictment.
The city of New Orleans told NBC News it will have no comment on the indictment until the mayor's legal team has time to review the indictments.
"The Mayor’s attorney, Eddie Castaing, recently received the information, and is thoroughly reviewing the document," the statement said. "Until his review is complete, the City will not comment further on this matter."
The indictment is the culmination of a long-running federal investigation into Cantrell, the first female mayor in the City’s 300-year history.
Prosecutors allege that Cantrell was having a romantic relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Paul Vappie II, who is on the department's executive protection unit. That relationship allegedly occurred between 2021 and 2024.
Cantrell was married during the period of the alleged affair to attorney Jason Cantrell. He died in August 2023.
“To hide their relations from detection and to maximize their time together, Cantrell and Vappie exploited their public positions to develop and implement a scheme to defraud the city of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department by engaging in personal activities while Vappie claimed to be on duty and was paid for,” the indictment says.
They further claimed that the pair had exchanged some 15,000 messages, photos, and audio clips on WhatsApp over an eight month period. The investigators also allege that Cantrell and Vappie were using the app to intimidate their subordinates and hide evidence.
Vappie and Cantrell traveled together on 14 trips in eight months, several of which were romantic vacations under the pretense of work trips, according to prosecutors.
In total, the city spent $70,000 to sent Vappie along with the mayor on her trips — which in some cases included visits to wine tastings — the prosecutors claimed.
Vappie was initially charged with wire fraud and making false statements. He has pleaded not guilty. Cantrell was added to the case after an investigation into Vappie's actions.
If the pair are convicted, both could go to prison, though for how long varies based on the indictment. Some indictments carry a five year penalty, and others could put them away for up to 20.
The term-limited Democratic mayor will leave office in January.
