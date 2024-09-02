Lara Trump continues quest for musical stardom with song honoring firefighters

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and Republican National Committee co-chair, is continuing her quest for stardom with a new music video for a song honoring firefighters.

The song, “Hero”, was first released in May but Trump, and co-singer Madeline Jaymes, only released the music video late last month. It features moody shots of Trump and Jaymes singing in a music studio and, at times, also on a fire escape. The video is cut with a photo montage of real firefighters, and what seems to be staged footage of firefighters rescuing people. It’s unclear when Trump filmed the music video (the earliest sneak peek was posted in July.)

The duo makes a heartfelt tribute to firefighters, over some heavy autotune. “You’re going through the fire, and the flames getting higher. You’re my hero. You’re my hero,” they sing.

“You’re climbing up the ladder and the screams getting louder. You’re my hero. You’re my hero.”

Despite the emotional lyrics, some on social media appeared to find Trump’s voice distracting. On YouTube, the top comments were less than complimentary.

“Someone who cares about Lara needs to be honest and tell her she can’t sing,” one person wrote.

“After hearing this, I miss Yoko Ono,” another person commented.

On Instagram, a commenter called out Trump for being “the rich adult version” of “kids who got participation trophies.”

“Guys, I’m starting to think Lara Trump has a “music career” only because her last name is Trump,” an X user joked.

Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, has been releasing music for nearly a year now, starting with her infamous rendition of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”.

Since then, she has released two original songs, “Hero” and “Anything is Possible”.

In between her musical releases, Trump has been busy with her political career. Earlier this year, she was tapped to co-chair the RNC with former North Carolina Republican Party chair Michael Whatley. That was thanks to an influential endorsement from her father-in-law, the Republican Party nominee for president.

During her RNC acceptance speech, Trump promised to “work hard” to get her father-in-law re-elected and promised to spend “every single penny” toward getting him back in the White House.

For the first half of the year, polling showed the former president ahead of President Joe Biden in most swing states. But since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced Biden on the Democratic ticket, the race is closer than ever.