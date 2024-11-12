Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna believes Lara Trump — the RNC co-chair and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law — should take Senator Marco Rubio’s seat, now that he is expected to be tapped to serve in Trump’s cabinet.

President-elect Trump is expected to name Rubio to serve as his Secretary of State in his second administration, according to reports. That would leave his Senate seat open — and Luna told rightwing podcaster Benny Johnson on Tuesday that Lara Trump is the “perfect fit” for the role.

“I’m actually going to make a public call for Gov DeSantis to appoint Lara Trump to fill Marco Rubio’s term in office,” Luna said on The Benny Show. “I think that she is the best fit if he becomes secretary of state, which I think he’s going to.” If there is a vacancy in the Senate, the state’s governor is empowered to appoint a temporary replacement, according to the seventeenth amendment.

“I think Lara Trump would avoid a really nasty primary in two years when that seat then comes open,” she continued. “And I think that she has the qualification. She proved herself, not just as a national leader, but also as a stateswoman.”

She fought for election integrity and was “largely responsible for securing Trump’s win,” the Republican Congresswoman continued.

Lara Trump at a Trump rally in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 6. A Republican congresswoman suggested she should take Senator Marco Rubio’s seat, if he becomes the next secretary of state ( REUTERS )

While in the role, the RNC co-chair pushed her father-in-law’s 2020 election fraud claims. In August, Lara Trump said: “You can argue whatever you want about the 2020 election, but there is no doubt that half the country, maybe more, feels like there was something off in that election.”

“If she’ll take it, I think she would be the perfect fit,” Luna said. “I’m giving her my full backing.”

Johnson also posted his own reasons for why he believes Lara Trump is the right choice to fill Rubio’s seat. “Lara is an active, young mother who resonates with the dynamic Trump coalition of 18-40 year olds who want REAL change in America,” the podcaster posted on X on Tuesday.

She has a “killer instinct for reform of broken systems,” he continued. “Without her sharp leadership at the RNC, Trump would not have won the 2024 election in a landslide.”

He’s advocating for her for another reason, he wrote: “Lara can protect Trump’s agenda in the Senate.”

Johnson urged X users to share his post if they agree with his sentiment. The post has been retweeted more than 1,400 times, liked more than 6,500 times and viewed nearly 240,000 times.