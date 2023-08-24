Lara Trump has said that the Trump family plans to celebrate her father-in-law’s mugshot, as he prepares to turn himself in to face charges of election interference in Georgia.

In an interview on Newsmax on Wednesday, the former president’s daughter-in-law said that his hotly-anticipated booking will be hung up as a poster in “dorm rooms” in the future.

“This mugshot, you wait for it, it’s going to be on posters in people’s dorm rooms, it’s going to be on T-shirts,” she said.

Describing it as “the most famous mugshot in the history of the world”, she said it will be “a flag flown by people who love this country because they’re backing Donald Trump”.

Mr Trump, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and 17 other associates were indicted in Georgia this month for allegedly conspiring to subvert the 2020 election results in the state.

Mr Trump faces 13 charges, including accusations of engaging in a conspiracy to replace public officials with fake electors and engaging in overt acts to try to alter the result of the vote count.

His bond has already been set at $200,000 and comes with specific conditions, including prohibiting him from intimidating any codefendants, witnesses or victims.

His upcoming mugshot will mark a historical moment, as the first taken of a current or former US president.

Calling it “absurd” that there would be a mugshot taken of Mr Trump when he is one of the most famous people in the world, Lara Trump said: “We know the goal with this is to try and embarrass him in some way, but I think it’s going to backfire on them just like everything else.”

Mugshots for Mr Trump’s codefendants have begun to emerge after several surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Trump’s former personal lawyer Mr Giuliani was photographed for his mugshot on Wednesday, after turning himself in at Fulton County Jail.

He later left the jail after putting up money for his $150,000 bond.

Outside the jail, Mr Giuliani criticised Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for bringing charges against the group.

“Fani Willis will go down in American history, as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution,” he fumed.

Mugshots for Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis have also been released, with the latter pictured grinning at the camera.

The Georgia indictment followed a two-year investigation by DA Willis into Mr Trump’s actions in the wake of the 2020 election.

This is the fourth criminal case brought against Mr Trump since March, when he was the first former US president to ever be indicted on criminal charges.

In the months since he has also been hit with federal charges in two separate cases in Florida and Washington DC.

Despite his growing legal troubles, Mr Trump remains on the campaign trail.