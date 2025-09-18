Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a bizarre highlight reel of an ICE raid that wrongfully detained two American citizens – set to a remix of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Noem shared overly dramatized footage of the “Operation Midway Blintz” ICE raid that she joined early Tuesday morning in Elgin, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The clip, captioned “We will not back down,” highlights the Trump administration’s ramped-up efforts to crack down on illegal immigration in the Windy City.

The video shows border patrol agents driving with Noem to what appeared to be a residential neighborhood.

At one point, a bright light streaks across the video as agents blow the door off a home. Agents can later be seen walking away with a man in handcuffs.

The Nirvana-soundtracked raid resulted in the arrest of five undocumented migrants and the wrongful detainment of two American citizens, CBS News Chicago reported.

open image in gallery Kristi Noem shared a video of ICE agents making arrests in Chicago, set to a remixed version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” ( U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

Joe Botello, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen who was born in Texas, was not read his rights or told why he was being arrested, he told the Chicago Tribune.

Botello said ICE agents forcibly entered his home around 6 a.m. Tuesday, jolting him awake. One agent asked him how he was able to speak English so well.

“I’m just blessed that I’m still alive,” Botello told the Tribune. “I’ve been hearing it and seeing it through social media. But it never crossed my mind that it was going to happen here at the house … where I live.”

DHS later denied making a mistake during the operation, saying in a statement, “No U.S. citizen was arrested, they were briefly held for their and officers’ safety while the operation in the house was underway. This is standard protocol.”

Noem, nicknamed “ICE Barbie” for her enthusiasm for donning tactical gear , received some criticism for the bizarre video.

open image in gallery Kristi Noem shared footage of ICE agents making arrests set to a remix of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" ( @KristiNoem on X )

“What do you think the remaining members of @Nirvana think of your bastardization of their song, whether or not you wrestled legal permission. I guarantee they hate your guts, you depraved narcissist,” one person replied to the video on X.

“I sincerely hope that you will be held accountable in court for your illegal actions,” another chimed in.

Another commentator wrote: “In another 4 years you’ll be in jail.”