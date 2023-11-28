Republican megadonor Koch network backs Haley over DeSantis in bid to beat Trump

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Republican donor network controlled by billionaire Charles Koch is getting off the sidelines and backing Nikki Haley for the 2024 Republican nomination, a major boon for her campaign as she battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the runner-up spot.

Americans for Prosperity Action announced on Monday that it was throwing its support behind Ms Haley’s campaign in what is sure to have been a major disappointment for Mr DeSantis, who had long been considered Donald Trump’s main rival for the GOP nomination but has seen his bid for the White House falter in the wake of Ms Haley’s rise.

“When we announced our decision to engage in our first ever Republican presidential primary, we made it clear that we’d be looking for a candidate who can turn the page on our political dysfunction – and win. It’s clear that candidate is Nikki Haley,” CEO Emily Siedel said. “We can’t keep looking to the politicians of the past to fix the problems of today. Nikki Haley represents a new generation of leadership and offers a bold, positive vision for our future. AFP Action is proud to be endorsing her and we will be doing everything we can to help make her the next President of the United States.”

The group made it clear, too, that this wasn’t just an endorsement of Ms Haley; it was a repudiation of both frontrunners for their respective parties’ nominations, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. A statement on the group’s website urged voters to “turn the page” on both politicians.

“Nikki Haley has a positive vision for America that can unite our nation and restore the American Dream. Joe Biden is a disaster and the American People are hurting because of his failed policies. Donald Trump and Joe Biden had their chance – they can’t fix what is broken,” read AFP’s website on Tuesday.

The announcement was celebrated by Ms Haley, who has sene her support in the polls rise on the back of strong debate performances.

“I’m honored to have the support of Americans for Prosperity Action, including its millions of grassroots members all across the country,” she said. “AFP Action’s members know that there is too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines. This is a choice between freedom and socialism, individual liberty and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt. We have a country to save, and I’m grateful to have AFP Action by our side.”

More follows...