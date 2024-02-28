Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s upcoming border visit as an attempt by the ex-president to sell his $399 golden high-tops on the streets of Mexico.

The late-night TV host joked about Mr Trump and Joe Biden visiting the US border at the same time, saying that “if they can get two more senior citizens to go with them, they got themselves a pickleball match.”

The president and the former president are set to visit the southern border on Thursday - albeit more than 300 miles from each other and on differing business.

Kimmel gave his Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience a rundown on what the two political rivals would be doing during their trip to Texas.

“The president is going to see what can be done to solve the border crisis; Trump is going to make sure he doesn’t solve what’s happening at the border,” Kimmel said.

“Biden’s planning to meet with US border agents while Trump is planning to sell golden high tops on the streets of Juarez,” he quipped.

While Mr Biden is meeting with border patrol agents, in reality, Mr Trump is set to speak in Eagle Pass, Texas, an area where migrants are often filmed crossing into the US to claim asylum, according to CNN.

Before he sets off to the border, Mr Trump has been taking the time to hand out various endorsements to state lawmakers, some of whom he said are committed to securing the border, on his Truth Social account.

Kimmel said that the majority of them were “all pretty much copy and paste jobs,” yet one name particularly stood out to the host.

“One of the people he endorsed is Stormy Bradley. Another Stormy? Who knows two Stormys? I wonder if he will write this Stormy a cheque, too,” he said.

“I would pay so much money to watch Donald Trump load a dishwasher.” (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The host brought up the fact that Mr Trump sees the issue of the border as “a key point of attack against Biden,” and the Republican candidate even went as far as coming out against a bipartisan border bill agreement to restrict immigration.

“Trump’s funny because he goes from a topic like the border, which plays very well for him, even though he himself did nothing meaningful to secure it,” Kimmel said.

Yet Mr Trump has another fixation on water conservation, something which he is apparently against, according to Kimmel.

In a clip, Mr Trump can be heard ranting about there not being enough water for faucets or washing machines.

“They’re destroying our country. Whether it’s a water faucet that doesn’t put out water...or a washing machine where you can be in the middle of the greatest waterfall, you know, you have some states that can’t get rid of their water. The washing machines, they don’t give you enough water,” Mr Trump rambled in a phone call on Real America’s Voice.

“It’s like Moses has risen to lead us again through the water,” Kimmel joked. “For a man who has never done his own laundry, he is very concerned.”

“Do you think this man of the people has ever loaded a washing machine? Or a dryer, or washed a dish or rinsed anything other than his filthy boxers in a hotel sink to get the smell of hooker off, not a chance,” he continued.

“I would pay so much money to watch Donald Trump load a dishwasher.”