Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former advisor to Donald Trump has been trolled online after announcing the release of her new dog-themed children’s book, in the wake of a backlash caused by South Dakota governor Kristi Noem’s revelations about her own attitude to animals.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who worked on the 2020 Trump campaign and is now the fiancée of his eldest son Donald Trump Jr, said she was “thrilled” to share news of the book, from which 10 per cent of all sales proceeds will be given to an animal welfare charity.

Online users were quick to make the comparison with an upcoming memoir recently promoted by Ms Noem – who was considered to be a frontrunner for Mr Trump’s pick of Vice President in 2024 – in which she described executing her pet dog, and an unnamed goat.

“I’m thrilled to announce that my new children’s book “The Princess & her Pup” is now available for pre-order,” Ms Guilfoyle wrote on X on Monday. “I partnered with @BraveBooksUS on this heartfelt story that teaches children that it’s easier to be courageous with a friend by your side.

“And 10 percent of all proceeds will go to @FurryFriendsJup, an incredible organization which provides complete care for abused and abandoned dogs and cats.”

While some dismissed Ms Guilfoyle’s foray into the literary world as a “grift” others remarked on the unfortunate timing of her announcement.

“As Kimberly Guilfoyle’s book seems to have been rushed into production, I’m hoping that she didn’t get Kristi Noem to ghost write,” one user responded.

Another replied to the post: “Are you sending an autographed copy to @GovKristiNoem? Dedicate it to Cricket.”

The comments referred to an anecdote in Ms Noem’s upcoming book, new book No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward – which is due to be published in the US next month. A copy was previously obtained by The Guardian.

In it, according to the outlet, the Republican governor detailed how she shot her 14-month-old German wirehaired pointer, named Cricket because it was poorly behaved and “untrainable”. She then disposed of the dog in a nearby gravel pit.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received criticism online after an anecdote from her upcoming memoir was shared in the media, in which she admitted to shooting her pet dog because it was ‘untrainable’ ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In graphic detail, she then described putting down a male goat, also owned by her family, because he was “nasty and mean” and was prone to knocking over her children.

Ms Noem later seemed unperturbed by the backlash on social media and later doubled down on her words, writing on X: “We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.”

The bizarre admission has prompted criticism from social media users, animal rights organizations, and Hillary Clinton. Others also suggested that the revelations had destroyed Ms Noem’s chances of becoming Vice President.

Colleen O’Brien, senior director of PETA, also slammed Ms Noem, telling The Independent that she had failed to understand “vital” concepts such as “compromise and compassion”.

Ms Clinton, who lost out to Mr Trump in the 2016 election recently reshared a 2021 post on X reading: “Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog.” “Still true,” Ms Clinton wrote alongside the post.