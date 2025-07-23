Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release from jail as ICE blocked from immediately deporting him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The federal judge overseeing Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s criminal case on smuggling charges has ordered his release from jail before trial, finding that prosecutors failed to show “any evidence” that his history or arguments against him warrant his ongoing detention.

That order arrived moments after another federal judge overseeing his wrongful deportation case blocked Donald Trump’s administration from immediately arresting and deporting him following his release from jail.

He could be released from pretrial detention as soon as today.

Federal prosecutors have sought to bring his criminal case to trial as soon as possible. But immigration officials had told the court they intend to arrest and deport him before a trial even begins.

Abrego Garcia has pleaded not guilty, and a trial is set to begin January 27, 2026.

open image in gallery The judge overseeing Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s criminal case has ordered his release from pretrial detention, while another federal judge has blocked ICE from immediately deporting the Salvadoran immigrant who has been at the center of Trump’s anti-immigration agenda ( AP )

The judge referred conditions of his release to the magistrate judge overseeing the case. Earlier this week, attorneys for Abrego Garcia asked the judge for a 30-day pause on any order for his release so they can “evaluate options” as they brace for immigration officers to arrest and remove him a second time.

Abrego Garcia’s high-profile wrongful removal case has been at the center of Trump’s anti-immigration agenda, dovetailing with his administration’s defiance of court orders and open hostility to the judges ruling against him.

The Trump administration spent weeks insisting Abrego Garcia would never be allowed back to the country after admitting he was wrongfully deported to a Salvadoran prison in March. Yet he was abruptly flown back to the United States last month to face a criminal indictment in Tennessee.

In recent court hearings in two different states, lawyers for the Department of Justice said they would only move forward with his criminal prosecution if he remains in custody while awaiting trial.

On Wednesday, Tennessee District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw said the government “fails to show by a preponderance of the evidence — let alone clear and convincing evidence — that Abrego is such a danger to others or the community that such concerns cannot be mitigated by conditions of release.”

“At bottom,” the judge wrote, “the Government fails to provide any evidence that there is something in Abrego’s history, or his exhibited characteristics, that warrants detention.”

Maryland District Judge Paula Xinis, meanwhile, has blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement from immediately detaining Abrego Garcia once he is no longer in federal custody.

She also ordered ICE to give him 72 hours’ notice if officials decide to deport Abrego Garcia to a so-called “third country,” or anywhere other than his native El Salvador.

The administration has “done little to assure the Court that absent intervention, Abrego Garcia’s due process rights will be protected,” Xinis wrote.

“Defendants’ defiance and foot-dragging are, to be sure, the subject of a separate sanctions motion,” she noted in her ruling.

“Defendants returned Abrego Garcia much the same way they had removed him — in secret and with no advance notice,” she added. “Accordingly, the Court shares Plaintiffs’ ongoing concern that, absent meaningful safeguards, Defendants may once again remove Abrego Garcia from the United States without having restored him to the status quo ante and without due process.”

open image in gallery Kilmar Abrego Garcia fled El Salvador as a teenager in 2011. He was wrongfully deported in March, violating a court order, and sent to a brutal prison in his home country before he was abruptly returned to the US to face a criminal indictment ( via REUTERS )

Abrego Garcia was 16 years old when he fled gang violence in El Salvador in 2011 and illegally entered the United States

Abrego Garcia, now 29, was living and working in Maryland with his wife and child, both U.S. citizens, and two children from a previous marriage, when ICE agents arrested him in March.

He was jailed inside El Salvador’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center for several weeks before he was moved to a smaller jail in the country.

Government lawyers admitted in court documents that he was removed from the country due to a procedural error, and several federal judges and a unanimous Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return. A 2019 order from an immigration judge had blocked his removal to El Salvador over humanitarian concerns, and Supreme Court justices unanimously agreed the Trump administration had “illegally” defied that order.

Still, the government spent weeks battling court orders while officials publicly said he would never step foot in the United States, characterizing him as a serial abuser and criminal gang member.

Emails and text messages provided to members of Congress appear to show that administration officials and government lawyers were sympathetic to his wrongful removal and made efforts to get him out of El Salvador before the case made headlines, causing major headaches for the White House.

A two-count indictment in Tennessee accuses Abrego Garcia of participating in a years-long conspiracy to illegally move undocumented immigrants from Texas to other parts of the country. He faces one count of conspiracy to transport aliens and one count of unlawful transportation of undocumented aliens.

But in their request to keep him in jail before trial, federal prosecutors also claim he is a member of transnational gang MS-13 and “personally participated in violent crime, including murder.” Prosecutors also claim he “abused” women and trafficked children, firearms and narcotic, and there is also an ongoing investigation into “solicitation of child pornography.”

Abrego Garcia is not facing any charges on those allegations, and Judge Crenshaw argues that the government failed to link those allegations to evidence that implicates Abrego Garcia.

The judge also said that to buy the government’s argument that he is a member of MS-13, he would “have to make so many inferences from the Government’s proffered evidence in its favor that such conclusion would border on fanciful.”