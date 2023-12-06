Kevin McCarthy to retire weeks after being ousted as House speaker

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced his retirement from Congress after his ouster from the top job in the House of Representatives just a few weeks ago.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways,” he wrote in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Beginning the piece by calling himself an “optimist” Mr McCarthy went on to note that he’s a the “son of a firefighter” and that he spent 17 years representing the same congressional seat where he once was “denied an internship”.

“Only in America,” he wrote. “I helped lead Republicans to a House majority—twice. We got more Republican women, veterans and minorities elected to Congress at one time than ever before. I remained cheerfully persistent when elected speaker because I knew what we could accomplish.”

On 3 October, Mr McCarthy became the only speaker in US history to be removed after a motion to vacate was filed after he made a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.

The 58-year-old lasted only ten months as speaker after having struck a deal with far-right members of his party who initially refused to allow him to become speaker in January when it took 15 rounds of voting to get him the gavel, another historic first.

Mr McCarthy, who once owned a deli in his hometown of Bakersfield north of Los Angeles, joined the California Assembly in December 2002, where he rose to become minority leader, before entering the US House in January 2007 following the 2006 midterms, a strong year for the Democrats in the middle of President George W Bush’s second term.

More follows...