Former Republican speaker blasts DNC effort to remove David Hogg: ‘He’s right’

Former Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy slammed Democrats on Wednesday for reportedly trying to oust Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg.

Hogg, 25, courted controversy within the party as he shared his intention to spend heavily to fund challenges to some Democrats in Congress. Fellow Democrats criticized him, prompting a spat with former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville, 80.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the DNC credentials committee had voided the election that placed Hogg in his post as vice chair. While the committee pointed to a procedural error, it may lead to Hogg having to run for the post once more.

The decision came after a complaint was lodged by one of the losing candidates for the post. However, many have still connected the decision to Hogg’s recent statements about the party.

On Wednesday, McCarthy appeared on Fox News, slamming the Democrats for their response to Hogg’s willingness to fund primary challengers against members of his own party.

“This is exactly what the Democrats do and why they continue to lose,” the former speaker said. “They don’t believe in allowing Democrats to pick who should lead them.”

“He’s right, and he’s young, he’s smart, and he’s going to be around, and this is only going to elevate him; and the whole thing he’s saying is if you’re old and not working to win a majority, you ought to leave!” McCarthy added.

Kevin McCarthy (right) supported David Hogg’s efforts to reform the Democratic Party during an appearance on Fox News ( Getty Images )

He went on to argue that a number of Democrats in leadership positions should face challenges.

“There’s no reason Nancy Pelosi is still around,” he said. “She’s taking what place? She’s not helping them win. They have two leaders that aren’t going to get them in the majority.”

He slammed Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer because he “can’t even go on a book tour,” and criticised House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries because he “can’t make a decision.”

Schumer cancelled his book tour, citing security concerns following his vote to support a Republican-backed spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

According to McCarthy, the real leader is New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“AOC has raised more money in the last quarter than any member in Congress — three times as much as the Speaker,” said McCarthy, who was ousted as Speaker after just nine months in the role.

He added that Hogg is “going to be next, and this is the future. If you want to win a majority, you have to fight for it.”

“If you have people — Maxine Waters — that stay around all these years, it motivates nothing for them,” he argued. “Now, I don’t want to solve their problem. I want to keep being in charge. But he’s right. And they’re going to elevate him, and he should fight this; and he will become the chairman of the party or get elected.”