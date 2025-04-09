Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA favorite and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that he will challenge fellow Republican, five-time incumbent Sen. John Cornyn for his seat in 2026.

"I am announcing that I am running for U.S. Senate against John Cornyn," Paxton said in an interview on Fox News show The Ingraham Angle.

"We have another great U.S. senator, Ted Cruz (from Texas), and it's time we have another great senator that will actually stand up and fight for Republican values, fight for the values of the people of Texas and also support ... Donald Trump in the areas that he's focused on in a very significant way."

Cornyn's campaign immediately highlighted the senator's support for Trump and called Paxton a fraud.

"Ken Paxton is a fraud," Cornyn's team said, touting that the senator has often voted in favor of Trump's agenda. Trump, a Republican, has previously expressed support for both Paxton, 62, and Cornyn, 73, who will be seeking a fifth term.

Democrats have not won a Senate race in Texas since 1988.

Texas AG Ken Paxon shown here with President Donald Trump has become a MAGA favorite in recent years ( AFP via Getty Images )

“He talks tough on crime and then lets crooked progressive Lina Hidalgo off the hook. He says his impeachment trial was a sham but he didn’t contest the facts in legal filings which will cost the state millions,” Cornyn’s campaign fired back.

“He says he’s anti-woke, but he funnels millions of taxpayer dollars to lawyers who celebrate DEI. And Ken claims to be a man of faith but uses fake Uber accounts to meet his girlfriend and deceive his family.”

Cornyn’s campaign also noted that the senator has voted in favor of Trump’s agenda 95 percent of the time.

Republican strategist Dave Carney told Fox News that the race would likely be “the most expensive primary in Texas.”

“It will be a brutal battle. [It also] opens up the attorney general’s race. There will probably be a very competitive primary for that and we’re going to have a lot of musical chairs down ballot,” Carney added.

Earlier this month, Paxton led attorney generals from 12 Republican-led states in demanding that 20 private companies shut down their DEI operations.

In January, just after Trump began his second term, an attorney discipline board dropped its misconduct case against Paxton after the state Supreme Court blocked related claims against one of his top deputies over their work on a failed lawsuit that challenged Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The commission had accused Paxton of professional misconduct for allegedly making dishonest statements in a lawsuit Texas filed in December 2020 at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to block Biden’s victories over Donald Trump in four key states. Paxton denied violating attorney conduct rules and argued that the disciplinary commission lacked authority over his action as a state official.

In 2023, Paxton narrowly survived an impeachment vote over his conduct as attorney general.